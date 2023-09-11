Stars Ryan Reylonds and and Rob McElhenney return for another season of their Welsh football documentary

Since buying Wrexham FC for £2 million in November 2020, the oldest club in Wales has achieved promotion to League 2, the first time Wrexham has been in the Football League since 2008.

The purchase has proved to be a good investment for Ryan Reylonds and Rob McElhenney, as they have reportedly earned $9.5 million from Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham so far.

The show, which follows the Deadpool star and Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor through their ownership of a struggling Welsh football club, has gained a worldwide audience and put the club on the map.

Despite failing to win promotion in the first season after the takeover, Wrexham managed the feat in April this year, and Rob and Ryan will be looking ahead to the next challenge - promotion to League One.

This is what to expect from season two of Welcome to Wrexham which follows the club through its journey to promotion in the 2022-23 season.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 comes to Disney+ this week

What happens in Welcome to Wrexham season 2?

Welcome to Wrexham season two kicks off with a look at how far the club has come since the takeover in 2020, and how they narrowly missed out on promotion last year.

It then follows the renewed efforts to achieve promotion in the 2022-23 season whilst also exploring the impact that the documentary has had on the popularity of Wrexham FC and the lives of those involved in the first series.

Season two also features a standalone episode dedicated to the Wrexham Women’s team and their efforts to gain promotion to the Adran Premier, the highest tier of women's football in Wales.

The episode explores the inferior conditions the women face, as they play on worse quality pitches and with almost no audience.

Are Ryan Reylonds and Rob McElhenney in Welcome to Wrexham season 2?

Yes, the pair are still co-owners of the club and make appearances throughout the show to discuss Wrexham’s progress, speak to members of the staff and team and to attend matches in Wales.

McElhenney said that in the first half of this year he had taken eight trips to Wales through his involvement with the club, whilst Reynolds was forced to deny that he had bought a property near Wrexham.

Wrexham FC was promoted to League Two this year

Where are Wrexham FC in the league now?

Wrexham now compete in League Two, the fourth tier of English football, below League One, the Championship, and the Premier League.

As of 11 September, Wrexham are seventh in the league with 12 points, having won three of their last five games, and drawn two. The top three League Two teams at the end of the season will be automatically promoted to League One, and the next four teams will compete in play-offs with the winner also gaining promotion. Wrexham were last in League One in the 2004-5 season.

Is there a trailer for Welcome to Wrexham to Wrexham season 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 UK release date?

The new series will premiere on Disney+ in the UK at 8am on Wednesday 13 September.

