Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively savagely poke fun at each other online here are the best posts from the actor to his wife on her 36 birthday

‘Couples that laugh together, stay together’ and Blake Lively can certainly take a joke as husband Ryan Reynolds loves to troll her on her birthday. Hollywood's golden couple have spent the past few years taking birthday’s as an opportunity to poke fun at one another.

The couple first met in 2010 after starring in the DC movie Green Lantern - which Ryan Reynolds,46, doesn't like to mention as the film completely bombed at the box office. However he did meet the love of his life so there is a silver lining.

We take a look back at Ryan's funniest birthday posts and wait in anticipation to see what the actor has in store for this year's birthday post as Blake Lively turns 36 today.

In 2016 the Deadpool actor took to twitter to wish country singer star Billy Ray Cyrus a happy birthday who shares the same birthday with the Gossip Girl actress. The Tweet read “Just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus the most special, magical birthday ever. I love you with all my heart, also, Happy Birthday to my wife.”

A year later Ryan shared a stunning picture of the couple at the 2017 Met Gala wishing Blake “ a happy birthday to my amazing wife”, however the actress was almost completely cropped out and the image was mainly focused on the actor looking sharp in his tuxedo.

Blake Lively did got her revenge on Ryan's birthday after posting an image of him next to Barbie star Ryan Gosling with her hubby cropped out - take that Deadpool.

The following year the Free Guy actor went all out posting a carousel of images of The Shallows actress where she is seen with her eyes closed or looking unprepared for the photos to have been taken. Some women would have killed their husbands for sharing those pics but Blake found the funny side.

All jokes aside, the actor did come through by sharing a gushing Instagram post for her 35 birthday last year with a slew of stunning images of his wife. The caption “Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ”

Of course in true Reynolds trolling style he couldn't help including just one silly image of Blake with a huge piece of Kale across her face.

The couple were both in separate relationships when they first met during the filming of Green Lantern. They started dating in 2011 and were married in a year later. They share four children together, three daughters James, Inez, Betty and a new born baby born in 2023.