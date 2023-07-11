Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman was seen alongside Ryan Reynolds as filming for Deadpool 3 gets underway in the UK

The first two Deadpool movies were filmed across Ryan Reynolds’ native Canada - but production has been moved for the latest instalment.

The film also sees Reynolds reunite with Hugh Jackman, who last played Wolverine in the 2017 gritty standalone movie, Logan. He last played the role opposite Reynolds as Deadpool in the lacklustre 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Jackman returns to the role despite his death in 2029 at the end of Logan - Deadpool 3 will see Reynolds’ anti-hero travel in time to 2029 to save Wolverine from his fate. The pair then become lost in the multiverse and are pursued by Mobius.

Jennifer Garner is also expected to reprise her role as Elektra, a character she last played in 2005, and one she probably thought she’d never play again.

As production on Deadpool 3 has now begun, this is everything we know about where the adult superhero movie is filmed.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were spotted filming Deadpool 3 in the UK this week

Where is Deadpool 3 being filmed?

The majority of the shoot is expected to take place at Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire, where many major productions including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Secret Invasion, and Citadel, have been filmed.

Stars Jackman and Reynolds were seen filming an intense fight an unnamed beach in the UK, believed to be in the south of the country, on Monday.

Jackman was sporting a yellow costume based on the original comic book design of the Wolverine character, whilst Reynolds was wearing the same red and black number from the first two films.

The pair were shooting a choreographed fight scene, in which Reynolds was suspended from a crane. A large Fox logo can be seen in the background. One image shared by the MailOnline, seems to show Wolverine removing Reynolds’ arm.

Filming is also expected to return to Vancouver Film Studios, Canada later in the year.

Why is Deadpool 3 being filmed in the UK?

Production for Deadpool 3 began in the UK - it is believed that the move from Canada is a result of Reynolds’ commitments as co-owner of Welsh football club Wrexham FC, and the need to film his docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

Wrexham were promoted from the National League to League 2, the bottom level of the EFL pyramid, earlier this year. Reynolds bought the club with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney in 2020, and it has been a passion project of theirs ever since.

When is the release date of Deadpool 3?

As filming has only just got underway, there will be a long wait until the film arrives in cinemas.