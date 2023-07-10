It’s the blonde bombshell vs the A-bomb as Barbie and Oppenheimer land in cinemas this month

Never have two such different movies generated as much buzz together as Barbie and Oppenheimer, the must-see movies of the summer.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, sees the famous doll embark on a journey of self discovery after being kicked out of Barbie-land. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, follows Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer as he works to develop the atomic bomb.

So tonally, the two films couldn’t be further apart, but cinephiles have been caught up in the hype for both, and many are planning to watch the films back to back on their release.

Both movies are projected to be big hitters at the box office, and may well be among the highest-grossing films of the year, and this unique brand of publicity will only help in that regard. This is everything you need to know about Barbenheimer:

Barbenheimer fever has hit film fans across the country

What is Barbenheimer?

Barbenheimer, or Oppenbarbie, as it is also known, is the summer film phenomenon that sees Greta Gerwig’s adventure fantasy Barbie meet Christopher Nolan’s historical biopic Oppenheimer, for five hours of cinematic magic.

When the two distinctly different films were first announced, they were pitted against each other in the media, with film pundits debating which would prove the more successful at the box office.

But as the release of both movies nears, the idea of enjoying both movies over a weekend or as a bizarre double feature has taken off, leading to solidarity and cross-marketing between the productions.

What began as an internet meme landed in the mainstream, leading to a range of Barebenheimer merch including cool t-shirts, and the idea has even been endorsed by film star Tom Cruise.

Barbie star Margot Robbie also suggested that she will take part in a double bill, and Oppenheimer star Matt Damon advocated for film fans watching both movies across the opening weekend.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie pose in front of the Oppenheimer poster

When are Barbie and Oppenheimer in cinemas?

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas in the UK on Friday 21 July. Their identical release date is a large part of groundswell of fans planning to double bill the films on their release.

Is there a Barbenheimer trailer?

Yes, despite it being an entirely invented phenomenon, there is a fan-made trailer for Barbenheimer, and you can watch it right here:

How can you watch the Barbenheimer double bill?

Most UK cinemas will be screening both Barbie and Oppenheimer from the day of their release on 21 July, although not all will be promoting a set double feature.

But it’s not hard to organise your own double bill - all you have to do is check the screen times at your local cinema and book to see both movies on the same day.

Barbie is two hours long whilst Oppenheimer is three hours - so when booking tickets ensure that you leave enough time between movies to catch both.

What is the best order to watch Barbie and Oppenheimer in?

A great schism is growing among film connoisseurs as the question of how to watch Barbenheimer is raised.

Some have opined that Oppenheimer should be watched first, following a breakfast of black coffee and a cigarette, then it’s onto mimosas and brunch, before Barbie in the evening.

This is, of course, heretical - far better to start off your day with a dose of Barbie before having a hearty lunch, a couple of pints, and then a brooding evening watching J. Robert Oppenheimer unleash the most devastating weapon known to mankind.