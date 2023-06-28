Fans have the opportunity to be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world by renting this lavish locale on Airbnb

Come on Barbie, let's go party as fans have the opportunity to rent the Malibu Barbie dream house - with the once-in-a-lifetime experience hosted by right-hand man Ken to mark the release of the much-anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Teasing the experience in a press release, Ken said: "We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them. But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside this one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs."

The recently-renovated lavish locale is far from toy-sized as the remarkable home sports Barbie's signature pink polish, boasting luxurious features including a relaxing infinity pool. Lucky guests will also have the chance to have a cheeky look through Ken's wardrobe, learn line dancing on the disco floor located just outside and take home an exclusive set of Ken-spired yellow and pink skates and surfboards.

"Welcome to my Kendom!", says the Airbnb teaser, "While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu Dream House this summer and my room could be yours for the night.

"I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu Dream House. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!"

Here is everything you need to know about how you can live like Barbie and Ken.

How to book Barbie Dream House in Malibu

Barbie Dream House in Malibu is available to rent to mark the release of the Barbie movie which releases on 21 July, 2023 - Credit: Airbnb

Everyone in Barbie Land will have the opportunity to request to book the Malibu home through Airbnb. The window to submit your interest opens on 17 July at 10am in the morning, where you could win one of two individual one-night stays for up to two guests.

Those fortunate enough to win the competition will stay at the all-pink and Ken-ified Barbie mansion in Malibu on 21 July and 22 July - coinciding with the release of the Barbie Movie which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

Please note that guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu and that the home is privately owned and operated. For more information and to submit your request once it opens, visit the Airbnb website.

How much does it cost to book Barbie Dream House in Malibu