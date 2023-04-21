Alice Deejay were a Dutch Eurodance group best known for their 1999 single Better Off Alone

Pop star Kim Petras has dropped a new track featuring rapper Nicki Minaj. After teasing the tune on social media last month, Petras has finally released Alone.

Earlier this year, Petras made history after she became the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys. Unholy, her chart topping collaboration with Sam Smith, claimed the gong at the awards ceremony, with Petras thanking all the trans performers who came before her.

Kim Petras attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sam, I love you so much and this song has been such an incredible journey for me,” she said after they took to the stage.

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I am the first transgender woman to win this award,” she added, prompting a standing ovation from parts of the audience.

This is everything you need to know about her new track.

Does Alone sample an Alice Deejay song?

Alice Deejay are a Dutch Eurodance-pop group made up of Judith Anna Pronk, Wessel van Diepen, Dennis van den Driesschen, Sebastiaan Molijn, Eelke Kalberg and Jürgen Rijkers. They are best known for their 1999 single Better Off Alone, which Petras has sampled for her new song.

Better Off Alone saw Alice Deekay reach the top 10 in a variety of European countries, as well as charting in North America. In the UK, the tune went platinum, as well as reaching number two on the UK Singles Chart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alice Deejay released their only studio album Who Needs Guitars Anyway? in March 2000, and featured songs like Back in My Life, Celebrate Our Love, The Lonely One, Will I Ever and Got to Get Away.

Speaking to Apple Music about sampling Alice Deejay for Alone, Petras said: “I was born and raised in Germany, and that song is a classic in clubs all over Europe, so I grew up to it. I had a lot of amazing moments, some bad moments, so many club moments in general to that song, so that song is just in me, and I feel like it inspired me to make music.

“I’m just so honoured that Alice Deejay let us do this s**t because it’s epic.”

What are the lyrics?

Per Genius, the lyrics to Petras’ new song Alone goes:

[Intro: Nicki Minaj & Kim Petras]

Yeah

It's Barbie and it's Kim Petras (Woo-ah)

[Chorus: Kim Petras]

I've been tryna give it to you all night

What's it gonna take to get you all alone?

I just want you here by my side

I don't wanna be here, baby, on my own

Yeah, don't you wait, don't think about it

Yeah, don't you wait, just come on over now

I've been tryna give it to you all night

What's it gonna take to get you all alone?

[Verse 1: Kim Petras]

Oh, look at me

Like what you see?

I've been feelin' lonely

Baby, you got what I need

Give me what I like

Tryna **** tonight

Got an appetite

That only you can satisfy (Satisfy)

I could ride it, ride it, ride it, ride it all night

Watch me ride it, ride it, ride it, ride it all night

Wanna feel the rush

Wanna feel your touch

Don't talk your talk

Unless you're gonna back it up

[Pre-Chorus: Kim Petras]

If you want me, let me know

Tell me now, don't hesitate (Hesitate)

You got one chance, baby, don't

Let the moment slip away, no

[Chorus: Kim Petras]

I've been tryna give it to you all night

What's it gonna take to get you all alone?

I just want you here by my side

I don't wanna be here, baby, on my own

Yeah, don't you wait, don't think about it

Yeah, don't you wait, just come on over now

I've been tryna give it to you all night

What's it gonna take to get you all alone?

[Verse 2: Nicki Minaj]

Kimmie bad (Bad)

Nicki ready, yes, we brag

We throw jabs, bitch'll get dragged

We be like, "Gag," call her Kim Petty (Petty)

When I r-ride it, I ride it steady (Steady)

Brand new Range, I just painted it Betty (Betty)

I set trends from Queens to Beijing ('Jing)

I'm not the one that do the imitating ('Ting)

Puff, puff, pass 'cause you know we blazing (Blazing)

When I put it on him, he say, "It's amazing" (Amazing)

All this cake, he doin' a tasting (Tasting; mm)

I send shots, get ready, they may sting (Brrrr)

I-i-it's Barbie and it's Kim Petras (Oh)

Main character syndrome, they extras (Okay)

We-we-we ain't answerin' questions (Uh-uh)

Click on a b***h 'fore she finish her sentence (Sentence)

[Pre-Chorus: Kim Petras]

If you want me, let me know

Tell me now, don't hesitate (Hesitate)

You got one chance, baby, don't

Let the moment slip away, no (No)

[Chorus: Kim Petras]

I've been tryna give it to you all night

What's it gonna take to get you all alone?

I just want you here by my side

I don't wanna be here, baby, on my own

Yeah, don't you wait, don't think about it

Yeah, don't you wait, just come on over now

I've been tryna give it to you all night

What's it gonna take to get you all alone?

[Outro: Kim Petras]