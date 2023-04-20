Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins. The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track But Here We Are will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year”.
Hawkins died on 25 March last year at the age of 50 during a South American tour with the band. He had played with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, 54, on vocals for more than two decades, alongside current Foo Fighters members bassist Nate Mendel, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, and keyboardist Rami Jaffee.
This is everything you need to know.
When is the new album out?
After teasing fans with snippets of new music online for the past few weeks, the Foo Fighters have officially shared their first new music since Hawkins death in 2022.
Rescued, available now for fans to listen to, is the first single released ahead of their upcoming album But Here We Are. The new album will be released in its entirety on Friday 2 June.
In a statement regarding the new album, the band said: “Following a year of staggering losses, personal introspection and bittersweet remembrances, Foo Fighters return with But Here We Are, out June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.
“A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single “Rescued,” the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.
“Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channelling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”
The tracklist for But Here We Are goes as follows:
- Rescued
- Under You
- Hearing Voices
- But Here We Are
- The Glass
- Nothing At All
- Show Me How
- Beyond Me
- The Teacher
- Rest
But Here We Are is currently available for pre-order and to pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.
Who is the drummer?
The drummer on the new album has not yet been officially identified.
According to Variety, Josh Freese has been “widely tipped as the band’s next drummer”, although no announcement has been made. Freese has previously played with bands like Guns N Roses, Paramore, Nine Inch Nails, Good Charlotte and Evanescence, and in late 2022 he appeared with the Foo Fighters for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts that were held in London and Los Angeles.
Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam recently addressed rumours that he would be joining the Foo Fighters on the drums, posting “FYI the internet rumours are false, I haven’t joined the Foos [heart emoji]” on his Instagram story at the end of March.
Former Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard has also been speculated to be the new drummer.
There is also the chance that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl could be the man behind the drums on the new album, as Grohl himself is an established drummer having previously been the drummer in Nirvana.
What are the lyrics to Rescued?
Per Genius, these are the lyrics to the newest single from the Foo Fighters, Rescued:
It came in a flash
It came out of nowhere
It happened so fast
And then it was over
Are you thinking what I’m thinking?
Is this happening now?
Are you feeling what I’m feeling?
This is happening now
We’re all free to some degree
To dance under the lights
I’m just waiting to be rescued
Bring me back to life
Kings and queens and in-betweens
We all deserve the right
I’m just waiting to be rescued
I’m just waiting to be rescued
We’re all just waiting to be rescued tonight
I fell in a trap
My hеart’s getting colder
It’s coming on fast
It’s over my shouldеr
Are you thinking what I’m thinking?
Is this happening now?
Are you feeling what I’m feeling?
This is happening now
We’re all free to some degree
To dance under the lights
I’m just waiting to be rescued
Bring me back to life
Kings and queens and in-betweens
We all deserve the right
I’m just waiting to be rescued
I’m just waiting to be rescued
We’re all just waiting to be rescued tonight
To be rescued tonight
Rescue me tonight
Rescue me tonight
We’re all free to some degree
To dance under the lights
I’m just waiting to be rescued
Bring me back to life
Kings and queens and in-betweens
We all deserve the right
I’m just waiting to be rescued
I’m just waiting to be rescued
We’re all just waiting to be rescued tonight
To be rescued tonight
Rescue me tonight
Rescue me tonight
Are Foo Fighters going on tour?
From May to October this year, the Foo Fighters are set to embark on tour, playing venues in locations in the US, Canada, Japan and Denmark.
It has not yet been confirmed who will be joining the band on tour as the drummer.
The tour dates in full goes:
May 2023
- 24 – Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford, NH, US
- 26 – Boston Calling, Boston, Massachusetts
- 28 – Sonic Temple - Columbus, Ohio
- 30 – The Atlantis, Washington D.C.
June 2023
- 2 – Rock AM Ring, Nürburgring, DE
- 4 – Rock Im Park, Nürburgring, DE
- 14 – Walmart AMP Rogers, AR, US
- 16 – Oak Mountain Ampitheatre, Pelham, AL, US
- 18 – Bonnaroo - Manchester, Tennessee
July 2023
- 12 – Ottawa Bluesfest, Ottawa, Ontaria, CA
- 15 – Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, Milwaukee, WI, US
- 29 – Fuji rock, Naeba, Japan
August 2023
- 4 – Spokane Arena, WA
- 8 – Usana Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT
- 10 – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys - Lake Tahoe, NV
- 11 to 13 – Outside Lands Festivals, San Francisco, CA, US
September 2023
- 3 – Jazz Aspen Snowmass Aspen, CO, US
- 9 – The Town, São Paulo
- 17 – Sea.Hear.Now, Asbury Park, NJ, US
- 19 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virgina Beach, VA
October 2023
- 1 – Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA, US
- 3 – Talking Stick Resort Ampitheatre, Phoenix, AZ
- 5 – Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX