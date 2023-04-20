Some names rumoured to be joining the band as the new drummer include Josh Freese, Matt Cameron and Atom Willard

Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins. The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track But Here We Are will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year”.

Hawkins died on 25 March last year at the age of 50 during a South American tour with the band. He had played with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, 54, on vocals for more than two decades, alongside current Foo Fighters members bassist Nate Mendel, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, and keyboardist Rami Jaffee.

When is the new album out?

After teasing fans with snippets of new music online for the past few weeks, the Foo Fighters have officially shared their first new music since Hawkins death in 2022.

Rescued, available now for fans to listen to, is the first single released ahead of their upcoming album But Here We Are. The new album will be released in its entirety on Friday 2 June.

In a statement regarding the new album, the band said: “Following a year of staggering losses, personal introspection and bittersweet remembrances, Foo Fighters return with But Here We Are, out June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

“A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single “Rescued,” the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.

“Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channelling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

The tracklist for But Here We Are goes as follows:

Rescued

Under You

Hearing Voices

But Here We Are

The Glass

Nothing At All

Show Me How

Beyond Me

The Teacher

Rest

But Here We Are is currently available for pre-order and to pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.

Who is the drummer?

The drummer on the new album has not yet been officially identified.

According to Variety, Josh Freese has been “widely tipped as the band’s next drummer”, although no announcement has been made. Freese has previously played with bands like Guns N Roses, Paramore, Nine Inch Nails, Good Charlotte and Evanescence, and in late 2022 he appeared with the Foo Fighters for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts that were held in London and Los Angeles.

Josh Freese of The Offspring performs live onstage at iHeartRadio LIVE with The Offspring at iHeartRadio Theater on August 12, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam recently addressed rumours that he would be joining the Foo Fighters on the drums, posting “FYI the internet rumours are false, I haven’t joined the Foos [heart emoji]” on his Instagram story at the end of March.

Former Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard has also been speculated to be the new drummer.

There is also the chance that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl could be the man behind the drums on the new album, as Grohl himself is an established drummer having previously been the drummer in Nirvana.

What are the lyrics to Rescued?

Per Genius, these are the lyrics to the newest single from the Foo Fighters, Rescued:

It came in a flash

It came out of nowhere

It happened so fast

And then it was over

Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

Is this happening now?

Are you feeling what I’m feeling?

This is happening now

We’re all free to some degree

To dance under the lights

I’m just waiting to be rescued

Bring me back to life

Kings and queens and in-betweens

We all deserve the right

I’m just waiting to be rescued

I’m just waiting to be rescued

We’re all just waiting to be rescued tonight

I fell in a trap

My hеart’s getting colder

It’s coming on fast

It’s over my shouldеr

Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

Is this happening now?

Are you feeling what I’m feeling?

This is happening now

We’re all free to some degree

To dance under the lights

I’m just waiting to be rescued

Bring me back to life

Kings and queens and in-betweens

We all deserve the right

I’m just waiting to be rescued

I’m just waiting to be rescued

We’re all just waiting to be rescued tonight

To be rescued tonight

Rescue me tonight

Rescue me tonight

We’re all free to some degree

To dance under the lights

I’m just waiting to be rescued

Bring me back to life

Kings and queens and in-betweens

We all deserve the right

I’m just waiting to be rescued

I’m just waiting to be rescued

We’re all just waiting to be rescued tonight

To be rescued tonight

Rescue me tonight

Rescue me tonight

Are Foo Fighters going on tour?

From May to October this year, the Foo Fighters are set to embark on tour, playing venues in locations in the US, Canada, Japan and Denmark.

It has not yet been confirmed who will be joining the band on tour as the drummer.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The tour dates in full goes:

May 2023

24 – Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford, NH, US

26 – Boston Calling, Boston, Massachusetts

28 – Sonic Temple - Columbus, Ohio

30 – The Atlantis, Washington D.C.

June 2023

2 – Rock AM Ring, Nürburgring, DE

4 – Rock Im Park, Nürburgring, DE

14 – Walmart AMP Rogers, AR, US

16 – Oak Mountain Ampitheatre, Pelham, AL, US

18 – Bonnaroo - Manchester, Tennessee

July 2023

12 – Ottawa Bluesfest, Ottawa, Ontaria, CA

15 – Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, Milwaukee, WI, US

29 – Fuji rock, Naeba, Japan

August 2023

4 – Spokane Arena, WA

8 – Usana Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT

10 – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys - Lake Tahoe, NV

11 to 13 – Outside Lands Festivals, San Francisco, CA, US

September 2023

3 – Jazz Aspen Snowmass Aspen, CO, US

9 – The Town, São Paulo

17 – Sea.Hear.Now, Asbury Park, NJ, US

19 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virgina Beach, VA

October 2023