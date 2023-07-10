An exciting trailer has been released for the upcoming Apple TV historical epic movie, Napoleon, which arrives in cinemas later this year.

The film will chart the French leader’s rise to power from the turbulent days of the French Revolution, through his military victories and catastrophic defeats.

Napoleon reunites Joaquin Phoenix with director Ridley Scott for the first time since the 2000 historical epic, Gladiator. Vanessa Kirby will co-star as Napoleon’s wife Josephine, and Catherine Walker will play Marie-Antoinette.

Napoleon is one of history’s most important figures - he took charge of France after the revolution, and ushered in an era of empire. Despite this, he is mostly known for two things, his defeat at Waterloo (thanks to ABBA), and being short (thanks to English Francophobia).

Napoleon was known as the little corporal but he wasn't that short for his time

How tall was Napoleon Bonaparte?

Napoleon was 5’6”, (1.68m), which is four inches shorter than the average French man today (5'10").

However, at the time that Napoleon lived, from the late 18th to early 19th century, he was actually tall compared to his compatriots, as the average height for men was 5’3”.

What’s more, Napoleon was often seen wearing his iconic cocked hat, which measured about 25 cm in height and would have added a few inches to the despotic ruler.

His soldiers were known to call him le petit corporal (behind his back), even though he would have seen eye to eye with most of them. Napoleon didn’t have to be the tallest man in the room to get his point across - he was an intimidating and powerful commander, and that seemed to be enough to get people to do what he asked of them.

Joaquin Phoenix stars in Ridley Scott biopic Napoleon

How tall is Joaquin Phoenix?

Joaquin Phoenix is 5’8”, which puts him two inches taller than the general he will play in the upcoming AppleTV biopic. But, as despite Phoenix being taller than his character, he is actually below average height in his own time, as the average height for an American man today is 5’9”.

Director Ridley Scott seems to be playing on the idea that Napoleon was a shortarse, as many of the male supporting cast tower over Phoenix. Ben Miles, who plays Coulancourt is 5’11”, Youssef Kerkour, who stars as General Davout, is 6’4”, and Paul Rhys, who portrays Talleyrand is 6’3”.

Is there a trailer for Napoleon?

Yes, and you can watch it right here:

