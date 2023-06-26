Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi star in Hijack, a real-time plane hijack thriller from George Kay and Jim Field Smith, coming to Apple TV+ this June

Hijack, a new real time thriller starring Idris Elba, is coming to Apple TV+ at the end of June.

The series, which also stars The Good Wife’s Archie Panjabi and Litvinenko’s Neil Maskell, opens with the hijacking of a plane enroute between Dubai and London - and sees one of the passengers, a professional crisis negotiator, attempt to take back control of the plane.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hijack ahead of its Apple TV+ debut.

What is Hijack about?

The official Apple TV+ synopsis for Hijack explains that the series, which is told in real time, “follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers”.

Sam Nelson, a passenger on the plane travelling to reunite with his ex-wife, is a professional crisis negotiator. In an effort to make sure the situation doesn’t escalate, he tries to mediate the hijacking - all while attempting to get a hidden message to flight control and ask for their help.

Who stars in Hijack?

Idris Elba as Sam Nelson in Hijack (Credit: Apple TV+)

Idris Elba plays Nelson, one of the passengers on the plane who works as a crisis negotiator. Elba is perhaps best known for playing DCI John Luther in the BBC One crime drama Luther (and its subsequent Netflix film sequel), but you might also recognise him from roles in The Wire, The US Office, The Dark Tower, and Star Trek Beyond amongst others.

Archie Panjabi plays Zahar Ghafoor, a security agent monitoring the plane from the ground. Panjabi has previously starred as Kalinda Sharma in The Good Wife, Maya Roy in Life on Mars, and Kendra Malley in Departure. She can next be seen in the true crime drama Under the Bridge with Riley Keough.

They’re joined by Neil Maskell (Humans) as hijacker Stuart Atterton, Ben Miles (Andor) as pilot Robin Allen, Eve Myles (Torchwood) as flight controller Alice Sinclair, Christine Adams (Doctor Who) as Sam’s ex-wife Marsha Smith-Nelson, and Max Beesley (Jamestown) as her new boyfriend Daniel Farrell.

Who writes and directs Hijack?

Hijack was created by George Kay, who writes all seven episodes. Jim Field Smith, a regular collaborator of Kay’s, directed all seven episodes. They’re previously worked together on the ITV true crime drama Litvinenko, as well as Netflix’s anthology drama Criminal.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Hijack?

Hijack begins on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 28 June, with its first two episodes debuting at once. A new episode will follow each week thereafter through until the finale on Wednesday 2 August.

How many episodes are there?

Hijack is a seven part drama, with each episode running to around 45 minutes in length.

Will there be a second series of Hijack?

It’s a little too early to say for sure, but as soon as there’s any official comment from any of the cast or crew of the show, we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information.

