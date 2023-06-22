In this week's episode of Screen Babble, Alex reviews Marvel's Secret Invasion, Steven revisits The Great Train Robbery, and Kelly reacts to Britain's Got Talent. Plus, our thoughts on Supernova and Boston Legal.

The orange Screen Babble television, featuring images from Marvel's Secret Invasion, Boston Legal, The Great Train Robbery, and Supernova, as discussed on episode 31 (Credit: NationalWorld Graphics)

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching.

As ever, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Steven has seen the Colin Firth/Stanley Tucci film Supernova recently and really loved it, while Alex has finished the first series of Halt and Catch Fire (excellent) and started watching Boston Legal (enjoyably all over the place). Kelly, meanwhile, has been catching up on the most recent series of Britain’s Got Talent, and recreates several acts at length, to everyone’s amusement.

Next up, Alex takes a closer look at the new Marvel series Secret Invasion. Samuel L. Jackson returns as spymaster Nick Fury, drawn back into the action when shape shifting aliens start plotting to take over the Earth. How does it compare to Marvel’s previous efforts like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Would it be better if the Avengers were in it? And does anyone realise how massively racist the whole thing is?

Finally, Steven brings us back to the future as he revisits 2013’s The Great Train Robbery. How does it compare to the likes of Chris Chibnall’s other series Broadchurch or Doctor Who? What makes it the perfect show to watch with Steven’s dad? And did the BBC arrange for Ronnie Biggs’ death on the day the show first aired as a marketing stunt?

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

Secret Invasion begins on Disney+ on Wednesday 21 June, with new episodes available each week

Boston Legal is available on Disney+

The Great Train Robbery is available on Britbox and Netflix

Halt and Catch Fire is available on Channel 4 online

Britain’s Got Talent is available on ITVX

