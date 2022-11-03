Our new bi-weekly podcast will give viewers the inside track on what to watch and stream - and what to avoid

Screen Babble is our new TV podcast with Alex Moreland and Steven Ross

I am pleased to introduce Screen Babble, a new podcast I’m hosting with NationalWorld’s TV writers Alex Moreland and Steven Ross. Each week on the show, we’ll be putting in the leg work to help you decide where’s best to invest your viewing time and what’s to be avoided.

On this inaugural episode we learn about what programmes our critics enjoy and what they’ve been watching recently - including Gangs of London, House of the Dragon, SAS Rogue Heroes and Reboot. We take a deep dive into Blockbuster, a new sitcom from Netflix and go ‘back to the future’ to take a look at Humans, which originally aired on Channel 4 in 2015, now available on All4.

Screen Babble will also release a short episode every Friday morning outlining what you should aim to watch over the weekend and beyond. Steven will take us through what’s new and what’s hot so you can focus on settling down to some quality viewing.

Listen to the episode in full:

Screen Babble: how to follow the show

