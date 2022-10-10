Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Lucian Msamati return for Gangs of London Series 2 this October - but will Joe Cole reprise his role as Finn Wallace?

Gangs of London, one of Sky and NOW TV’s most popular crime dramas, is returning for its second series on Thursday 20th October.

The series, which stars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Lucian Masmati, follows a group of rival gangs competing for control over London territory.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gangs of London Series 2.

What is it about?

In the wake of the violent finale to Series 1, the surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot is now being forced to work for the investors. There’s a new ruling force in London, but his vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship – and it can’t last forever.

Advertisement

Who stars in Gangs of London?

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Finch in Gangs of London S2, wearing a leather jacket and pointing a gun at the viewer (Credit: Sky/Christopher Raphael)

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù plays Elliot Finch, an enforcer for London gangs. Dìrísù’s lead role in Gangs of London is his most high-profile television performance so far, but you might recognise him from films like His House and Mothering Sunday. He can next be seen in the period drama Mr Malcolm’s List.

Paapa Essiedu plays Alexander Dumani, one-time presumptive heir to the criminal empire. Essiedu is a prolific actor, and you’ll likely recognise him from roles in The Lazarus Project, Press, I May Destroy You, and The Capture.

Waleed Zuaiter plays Koba, the ruthless new ruling force in London. You’ll recognise Zuaiter from previous roles in Baghdad Central and Spy.

They’re joined by Lucian Masmati (See How They Run), Pippa Bennet-Warner (Chloe), Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice), and Fady El-Sayad (Class, My Brother the Devil) amongst others.

Advertisement

Who writes and directs Gangs of London?

Gareth Evans, who created the show, has a co-writing credit on the first episode of Series 2. The lead writer on S2 is Tom Butterworth, who has previously worked on Britannia, Tin Star, Mojo, and the Nicole Kidman film Birthday Girl.

Corin Hardy, who directed four episodes of the first run, will be lead director this time around, while Marcela Said (Lupin, Narcos: Mexico) and Nima Nourizadeh (Little America) will helm two episodes.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Advertisement

When and how can I watch Gangs of London?

Gangs of London begins on Sky Max and NOW TV on Thursday 20 October at 9pm. New episodes will air weekly, and can be watched as part of a boxset too.

You can sign up for NOW TV here.

How many episodes will there be?

There are set to be eight episodes to Gangs of London S2, which will be around an hour each.

Is there going to be a Series 3?

Advertisement

There’s been no official word from Sky just yet; given the popularity of the series, it seems likely, but obviously we’ll update this piece with the relevant information whenever it’s made available.

Is Joe Cole going to be in Gangs of London Series 2?

So – and spoilers for Series 1 here, don’t read on if that’s something you want to avoid – the first series saw the death of Sean Wallace (played by Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole). However, there was some ambiguity about his fate, and fans have speculated he may have survived being shot.

Either way, Cole isn’t referenced in any of the S2 marketing material – which could suggest he won’t be returning, or maybe means that his return is being positioned as a shock twist.

Why should I watch Gangs of London S2?

Advertisement