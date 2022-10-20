Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Gangs of London, including where you recognise them from already and what to watch them in next

In the wake of the violent finale to Gangs of London Series 1, the surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and there’s a new ruling force in London. His vision for London, though, is a dictatorship – with the cracks already starting to show and resistance starting to build, this new reign of terror can’t last forever.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Gangs of London, from who they play in the Sky Atlantic crime drama to where you recognise them from already – and, of course, a recommendation for what to watch them in next.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Finch

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Finch in Gangs of London S2, wearing a leather jacket and pointing a gun at the viewer (Credit: Sky/Christopher Raphael)

Who do they play? Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù plays Elliot Finch, formerly an undercover police officer and now an enforcer for London gangs.

Where do I know them from? Dìrísù’s lead role in Gangs of London is his most high-profile television performance so far, but you might recognise him from films like His House and Mothering Sunday. He can next be seen in the period drama Mr Malcolm’s List.

What should I watch them in next? Mothering Sunday is, on the whole, not an amazing film, but Dìrísù gives a very subtle, very generous supporting performance in it that’s worth checking out.

Paapa Essiedu as Alexander Dumani

Paapa Essiedu as Alexander Dumani in Gangs of London, looking at himself in the mirror (Credit: Sky UK/AMC)

Who do they play? Paapa Essiedu plays Alexander Dumani, one-time presumptive heir to the criminal empire.

Where do I know them from? Essiedu is a prolific actor, and you’ll likely recognise him from roles in The Lazarus Project, Press, I May Destroy You, and The Capture.

What should I watch them in next? He’s so good in everything, it’s hard to really choose – a personal favourite is The Lazarus Project, which – as an action-thriller airing on Sky – might be of particular interest to fans of Gangs of London.

Lucian Masmati as Ed Dumani

Lucian Masmati as Ed Dumani in Gangs of London Series 2, looking angry (Credit: Sky UK/AMC)

Who do they play? Lucian Masmati plays Ed Dumani, once the head of the Dumani crime family, the most powerful player in London’s criminal underground.

Where do I know them from? Again, he’s one of those British actors who shows up in all sorts of things, even moreso than you realise – even as you know him from The Hollow Crown, Taboo, His Dark Materials, or The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, a quick google reveals he was also in Doctor Who and Game of Thrones and Black Earth Rising without you even realising.

What should I watch them in next? A very different performance from his role in Gangs of London, Masmati was quietly brilliant in Kiri, Jack Thorne’s four-part drama about a missing child in the care system.

Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace

Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace in Gangs of London, wearing a blue shirt and a white waistcoat (Credit: Sky UK/AMC)

Who do they play? Michelle Fairley plays Marian Wallace, the new leader of the Wallace crime family after the death of her husband and son.

Where do I know them from? Michelle Fairley is perhaps best known for playing Catelyn Stark in the early years of Game of Thrones, but you might also know her from 24: Die Another Day, Suits, and Fortitude.

Waleed Zuaiter as Koba

Waleed Zuaiter as Koba in Gangs of London S2, stood in front of an oil painting (Credit: Sky UK/AMC)

Who do they play? Waleed Zuaiter plays Koba, the ruthless new ruling force in London.

Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Zuaiter from previous roles in Baghdad Central and Spy.

Who else stars in Gangs of London series 2? Is Joe Cole returning?

They’re joined by Pippa Bennet-Warner (Chloe), Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice), and Fady El-Sayad (Class, My Brother the Devil) amongst others.

Whether or not Joe Cole returns as Finn Wallace remains to be seen - there was some ambiguity as to his character’s fate last year, though for the moment Sky Atlantic have given no indication that Cole will appear in the series again.

Who writes and directs Gangs of London series 2?

Gareth Evans, who created the show, has a co-writing credit on the first episode of Series 2. The lead writer on S2 is Tom Butterworth, who has previously worked on Britannia, Tin Star, Mojo, and the Nicole Kidman film Birthday Girl.

Corin Hardy, who directed four episodes of the first run, will be lead director this time around, while Marcela Said (Lupin, Narcos: Mexico) and Nima Nourizadeh (Little America) will helm two episodes.