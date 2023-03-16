Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, our much-missed news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching. In this week’s episode, Steven is off on holiday, so we’re joined by eCommerce Editor and Oscars specialist Katie Conaglen, who looks back on the highs and lows of the 95th Academy Awards.
As ever, we kick things off by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. With Steven missing this week, we can only speculate about what he’s been watching, though knowing him it’s probably his typical television diet of Love Island and Mrs Brown’s Boys. In his place, Katie tells us all about Netflix’s bingeable serial killer drama You, Alex offers a hot take on Sherlock, and Kelly shares her thoughts on The Last of Us finale.
Next, Katie takes a closer look at the results ofthe 2023 Oscars. Did the right people win – did the wrong people lose? Is it more interesting if there’s no obvious frontrunner rather than an across-the-board sweep? Who had the best speech? And was Jimmy Kimmel a good host in this strange new post-slap world?
Finally, Alex brings us back to the future with a Luther retrospective. Idris Elba’s BBC One crime drama has been reinvented as a Netflix film – does it lose what made the television series work in the first place, or does it inject it with new momentum? Is it worth going back and watching the show, or can you start with the film? And how does it compare to Sherlock, the other big BBC One crime drama about a genius detective?
Don’t forget to check back tomorrow for Steven’s Weekend Watch Mini-Babble, previewing all the best TV to watch over the next few days. This week, Steven’s Weekend Watch is presented by Alex – it’s Alex’s Steven’s Weekend Watch! – and previews a new Apple TV+ science fiction anthology, an ITV crime drama, and a Channel 4 reality show from the creators of The Traitors.
Listen to Screen Babble #16 here…
