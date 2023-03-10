You season 4 part 2 brings back the same old Joe Goldberg we’ve seen in previous seasons

Penn Badgley is back as the delusional serial killer Joe Goldberg, or I should say Professor Jonathan Moore? When we last left him he had just survived being hunted and chained up in a burning basement in season 4 part 1, but now Goldberg knows who the culprit is, he’s hellbent on revenge against the person who stalked him.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season 4 part 2 (Photo: Netflix)

Part 2 of season 4 picks up where everything left off. Joe has uncovered the identity of the “eat the rich” killer who has been picking off London’s elite one by one as none other than mayoral candidate Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers). He is determined to put all his energy into tracking him down, despite his growing love and obsession for gallery owner Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie).

It’s hard not to give too much away, as the plot features so many twists and turns it’ll leave you dizzy. The second part of the series is fast paced, with most of the screentime dedicated to Goldberg who is slowly realising Montrose is more sadistic than he could ever have predicted, or maybe he knew all along.

The wealthy group of London’s elite who we spent the first five episodes getting to know fall by the wayside, despite a brief storyline with Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) and her opportunistic boyfriend Adam (Lukas Gage), they are no longer the focus, with Joe’s hunt instead taking the lead.

Kate’s wealthy, powerful and controlling father Tom Lockwood (Greg Kinnear) joins the season, throwing another spanner in the works for Joe. Lockwood is in essence everything he hates, an elitist controlling man who pulls all the strings, but he is also someone who due to his wealth is untouchable and can get away with anything, I mean literally anything.

Unlike part 1, which flipped the script with Joe becoming the object of someone elses obsession, part 2 rights this wrong, bringing us back the same old Goldberg we’ve met in previous seasons as he stalks and plots his way around London. The glass box makes a reappearance, despite the fact we are not told how Joe managed to ship it from Madre Linda after faking his own death in season 3. Or maybe there’s a glass box store in London I am just unaware of? We are also graced with the presence of some of You’s former lead characters, though not in the way that many fans were hoping they would join us.

The series ends alongside Taylor Swift’s hit “anti-hero”, with the plot wrapped up in a spectacular way that none of us were expecting, it just took us a long time to get there. You has not yet been confirmed for a fifth season by Netflix, but given all that Goldberg has gotten away with so far, how much more horror could be in store for viewers and where else could this story possibly take us? We’ll just have to wait and see.