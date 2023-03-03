You season 4 part 1 ended with Joe Goldberg learning the identity of the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer

You season 4 part 2 will be returning to our screens on Netflix next week and fans have some wild predictions about what we can expect.

In the latest season Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has swapped Los Angeles for London, where he’s pretending to be literary professor Jonathan Moore. The season 4 ending left off with Goldberg learning the identity of the “Eat the Rich” killer who is picking off London’s wealthy elite.

There are still plenty of twists, turns and murders to come. So, what can we expect from You season four part 2? Here’s everything fans have predicted so far.

When can I watch You season 4 Part 2 on Netflix?

You season 4 part 2 will be available to watch on Netflix from Thursday 9 March.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

What have fans predicted?

Following the explosive ending of part 1, fans were given a taste of what to expect in the upcoming second part of the season with a trailer. It sent the internet into wild speculation after Joe’s former, presumably dead wife, Love Quinn pops up holding books in his infamous glass cage. It’s led to fans sharing their predictions online, with many fans guessing what twist is to come.

Here are the top fan predictions for You season 4 part 2:

Love Quinn

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn in You (Photo: Netflix)

Speculation has been wild since the part 2 trailer aired at the end of the finale and showed us a glimpse of Goldberg’s supposedly dead wife, Love Quinn. At the end of season 3, after attempting to kill Joe, he poisoned her and for dead, burning down their house and leaving his toes in a pie. However, this sneak peek of Love has led fans to believe maybe she isn’t dead after all. This isn’t the first time this has happened, with Candace coming back from the dead in season 2, so could it be a possibility?

There are also theories that this is just one of Joe’s wild hallucinations. Clues that Love isn’t real have pointed out that she is shown sitting inside his infamous glass box reading his books, with one of the books appearing to be a copy of Rhys Montrose’s novel. The last time we saw the glass box, it was being used in their basement to hold Sherry (Shalita Grant) and Cary Conrad (Travis Van Winkle) who had overheard Love admitting she had murdered her neighbour.

Other predictions hint that Love has set Joe up all along, she was always one step ahead of her husband, so maybe if she did survive, she could be playing mind games on him for trying to kill her, or even working together with Rhys Montrose. We also know Quinn’s family sent a hitman to kill Joe, only for the killer to give him a new identity - suspicious much?

Rhys Montrose

Ed Speleers as Rhys In You season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Another wild theory is that Rhys is a figment of Joe’s imagination and that the real Rhys Montrose has never met Joe and despite really being the mayor and writing a book is not friends with the group of wealthy elite Joe has fallen into. This theory is that Joe has built up this character in his head and kind of refers to the well-known storyline from the book and film Fight Club.