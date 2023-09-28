Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian don’t appear to have made up since their last fall out over Dolce & Gabbana

Season Four of The Kardashians is back and it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's fallout from last season has spilled over into this season.

In the first episode the SKIMS founder, 42, reveals that all the drama has passed, Kim says: “We were over it we had fun. You saw we did that Christmas album. We talked it out. Everything had been fine,” she added “And then… we watched the edits for our show. And I start hearing what she's saying about me, and she hears what I'm saying about her.”

Kim admitted that there is a family WhatsApp group that Kourtney isn’t in because of their falling out so not sure how “over it” they actually were.

In Season Three of the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, was angry over the fact that sister Kim, 42, partnered with fashion house Dolce & Gabbana - after the brand had collaborated with Kourt for her wedding to Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian previously said: “If I did it to Kim, she would freak out. To me, it was more personal, I think that's why it hurts my feelings because it was my actual wedding — the year your sister got married, you then made a deal to do this fashion show. Don't do it the same year that comes out four months later.”

Anyone who has a brother or sister knows that sibling rivalry is a real thing. As the two oldest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan Kim and Kourt seem to have the most fights with the majority caught on camera.

“Don’t ever come at me like that”

Kim and Kourt got physical in Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK). It all kicked off after the sisters along with Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were discussing theirwork ethic. Kim made a comment about how it's only herself and Khole that never turn work down.

This resulted in Kourtney shouting at her sister and throwing a water bottle at her. Kim shouted: “Don’t ever come at me, I swear to god I’ll punch you in your face” and then the sisters started pushing each other kicking and slapping. Khloe tried her best to break it up to no avail.

“The least interesting to look at”

The family were trying to schedule their annual Christmas card photoshoot in Season 15. Kim had a business meeting and Kourt wanted to be home with her family. After neither would budge on their schedule, tensions rose and after Kourtney left the room Kim made a comment about her sister being "the least interesting to look at".

“Oh, you don’t want to be a Kardashian?”

In an bonus clip from Season 15 of KUWTK, Khloe and Kim are talking about how Kourtney is distancing herself from the family and doesn’t appear to want to be a Kardashian anymore. This resulted in Kim joking: “Oh, you don’t want to be a Kardashian? Let’s pull all of your Kardashian privileges.”