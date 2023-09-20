Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Has Kim Kardashian got a new man as it’s reported that she has been spending time with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr? According to People a source claims that the Skims founder,42, and American Football star, 30, “are hanging out”. Multiple sources are claiming Odell Beckham Jr and model girlfriend Lauren Wood have split.

Kim K was first linked to the American football star in May 2023, when gossip blog DeuxMoi claimed an anonymous source had spotted Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr together at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entrepreneur appears to have a thing for American footballers. Over the summer, she was linked to former American footballer Tom Brady but the two are reportedly just friends and she previously dated NFL star Reggie Bush back in 2007.

However, a source close to Kim Kardashian however, told the Daily Mail “Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common." Tthe insider added: “She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses.”

Kim Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West with whom she shares four children with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. After her split from Kanye - now known as Ye - she dated comedian Pete Davidson.

Who is Odell Beckham Jr?

Odell Beckham Jr is an American footballer and plays for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL).

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has a one year old son Zydn whom he shares with Lauren Wood. The pair started dating in 2019 with sources now claiming they have officially split.

Odell Beckham Jr has previously been linked to a few celeb beauties after being seen flirting with Bella Hadid, Zendaya and Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Odell and Khloe both denied that they were dating or in any kind of relationship.