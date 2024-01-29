Kim Kardashian to produce and star in Elizabeth Taylor docuseries, “Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar”
Kim Kardashian set to produce and star in a three-part docuseries about Elizabeth Taylor, in part with BBC Arts
Kim Kardashian is set to play a dual role as executive producer and featured personality in an upcoming BBC docuseries titled "Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar."
As reported by Variety, the three-part documentary, produced by Passion Pictures, known for the Oscar-winning "Searching for Sugar Man" and the recent Sundance hit "Super/Man" about Christopher Reeve, will delve into Elizabeth Taylor's acting craft and influence on the relationship between audiences and stars.
The series will explore how Taylor, a trailblazer in Hollywood, reinvented fame and shattered glass ceilings. From her mesmerizing performances to her evolution into a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist, and advocate, the documentary will showcase the multifaceted aspects of Taylor's life. Fremantle will handle the global distribution of the docuseries.
Kim Kardashian, who conducted Taylor's last interview before her passing, praised Taylor as an unapologetic fighter who paved the way for those who followed. Interviews for the series will include Dame Joan Collins, Margaret O’Brien, Carole Bayer Sager, Dr Anthony Fauci, and others. Kardashian serves as an executive producer alongside Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson.
Alistair Pegg, Commissioning Editor at the BBC, expressed excitement about the series, anticipating a new understanding of Elizabeth Taylor's acting prowess and her ability to reinvent herself. Hamish Fergusson, creative director and executive producer at Passion Pictures, emphasized Taylor's enduring legacy and unique talent.
"Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar" is a Passion Pictures production for BBC Arts, with James House as the series director and Jemma Chisnall as the series producer.
Renowned for her captivating performances on the silver screen, Elizabeth Taylor not only mesmerized audiences with her acting prowess but also redefined the very nature of fame. She broke barriers in Hollywood, proving that a woman could be both a formidable talent and a business powerhouse. Beyond the glitz of the entertainment industry, Taylor's legacy extends to her tireless activism and advocacy work, particularly in the fight against AIDS
