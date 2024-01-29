Kim Kardashian is set to executive produce and star in a new docuseries on the life of Elizabeth Taylor (Getty)

As reported by Variety, the three-part documentary, produced by Passion Pictures, known for the Oscar-winning "Searching for Sugar Man" and the recent Sundance hit "Super/Man" about Christopher Reeve, will delve into Elizabeth Taylor's acting craft and influence on the relationship between audiences and stars.

The series will explore how Taylor, a trailblazer in Hollywood, reinvented fame and shattered glass ceilings. From her mesmerizing performances to her evolution into a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist, and advocate, the documentary will showcase the multifaceted aspects of Taylor's life. Fremantle will handle the global distribution of the docuseries.

Kim Kardashian, who conducted Taylor's last interview before her passing, praised Taylor as an unapologetic fighter who paved the way for those who followed. Interviews for the series will include Dame Joan Collins, Margaret O’Brien, Carole Bayer Sager, Dr Anthony Fauci, and others. Kardashian serves as an executive producer alongside Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson.

Alistair Pegg, Commissioning Editor at the BBC, expressed excitement about the series, anticipating a new understanding of Elizabeth Taylor's acting prowess and her ability to reinvent herself. Hamish Fergusson, creative director and executive producer at Passion Pictures, emphasized Taylor's enduring legacy and unique talent.

"Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar" is a Passion Pictures production for BBC Arts, with James House as the series director and Jemma Chisnall as the series producer.

