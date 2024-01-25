Kim Kardashian slammed for allowing her daughter North, 10 to get facial, but what do the experts think? Picture: Joy Malone/Getty Images

It seems Kim Kardashian can’t catch a break this week. Following the backlash over her new role as Balenciaga ambassador the influencer, 43 has now been slammed for allowing her daughter North West, 10 to have a facial.

The eldest daughter of Kim and ex-husband Kanye West took to her Tiktok to share a video montage of what she has been up to recently. The video which was titled “Life Lately” showed North enjoying a facial with lotions smeared across her face and hair wrapped in a towel.

Seems like an ideal skincare treat that most of us would all enjoy. However, experts are saying that it really isn’t good for pre-teens to be doing such vigorous skincare routines.

North’s cousin Penelope Disick - daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick- has also been showing off her skincare and beauty product collection which includes products from Drunk Elephant. Videos with pre-teen shopping hauls at Sephora have also gone viral, the hashtag #sephorakids has garnered 279.1M views because of this.

Mohammed Kanadil, Pharmacist and Education Manager for Skin Masterclass explains why the trend is concerning and what a pre-teen should actually be using. “In my role as a safety assessor for cosmetics and personal care products, I must highlight a concerning trend affecting the skin of preteens.

Kim Kardashian slammed for allowing her daughter North, 10 to get facial, but what do the experts think (Getty)

"At this age, their skin is typically in optimal condition, with sebaceous glands exhibiting low activity due to the absence of hormonal fluctuations common in the teenage and puberty years. Puberty onset varies among individuals, with some experiencing hormonal effects earlier than others. Consequently, if a preteen notices skin concerns, consulting a dermatologist is advisable to address these issues and determine the most appropriate treatment.

"Despite being cosmetic products, some items contain potent ingredients such as hydroxy acids and retinoids, which pose potential risks like skin damage or chemical burns for individuals in the preteen age group. During puberty, significant changes occur in the skin, including increased thickness in the epidermis, dermis, and stratum corneum (skin barrier).

"This thickening is crucial in providing resilience against stressors, including potent actives found in cosmetics and prescriptions. However, preteens lack this necessary thickness and the activity of sebaceous glands that contribute essential fatty components to the skin barrier. In terms of recommended ingredients, it's crucial to avoid substances that impact the skin's cell turnover rate, such as hydroxy acids, salicylic acid, and retinoids. Additionally, any anti-aging ingredients like high concentrations of vitamin C, bakuchiol, or peptides aren't suitable because preteen skin doesn't face the concerns prevalent in mature skin.”

What should pre-teens be doing if they want to have a skincare routine?

Offering advice to pre-teens who would like some form of skincare routine, Mohammed said: “Use a gentle cleanser with or without active ingredients. Recommended actives include humectants like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or panthenol to help maintain skin hydration.

“Choose a moisturiser that aligns with individual preferences. Opt for one that is free of active ingredients or contains gentle actives like a low concentration of niacinamide (2-5%), ceramides, fatty acids, or humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or panthenol.

