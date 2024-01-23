Kim Kardashian slammed by fans for Balenciaga role (Getty)

Kim Kardashian has been slammed by fans following her announcement that she would be the brand ambassador for Balenciaga which has been guided by creative director Demna [Gvasalia]. The Spanish fashion house based in Paris received backlash last year after it shared an advertising campaign with a child holding a teddy dressed in a BDSM outfit.

During the time of the controversy many influencers at the time boycotted the brand even going as far as sharing videos of themselves burning items from Balenciaga. However, the Skims founder, 43, decided not to cut ties with the brand however she did say she was “shaken and disgusted” by the marketing campaign.

Following the announcement on Monday (January 22) many fans took to social media platform X to share their thoughts on the decision. One person called Kim Kardashian a “hypocrite” adding “Money is all that matters to her. Whist another commented saying: “ 'So basically she said f**k Balenciaga when they were getting backlash but now that it's safe for her brand she's back??”

As for Kim Kardashian’s decision to take on the role in a statement she said: “This long standing relationship is built on mutual-trust and a commitment to doing what’s right.” For what that actually entails we will just have to wait and see what happens.

Before Balenciaga’s backlash in 2022 Kim-K was often seen at star studded events wearing outfits from the designer. Most notably was the all black face covering outfit she wore to the Met Gala in 2021.