Hailey Bieber launches new Rhode cleanser as searches for glowy, ‘glass skin products’ skyrocket. Picture: Getty

Calling all skincare addicts, Hailey Bieber is adding a brand new product to her hugely successful skincare brand Rhode. The model, 27, recently shared on the Rhode Instagram account snaps of herself and Candice Swanepoel basking in the glorious sunshine to introduce the new pineapple refresh cleanser.

The hydrating cleanser officially launches on January 25 and will be available to buy from the Rhode website. According to Rhode the new product is “a refreshing balm-to-lather daily cleanser formulated with polyglutamic acid (aka PGA), green tea extract, and pineapple enzyme to leave your skin clean, soft, and bouncy post-rinse.” Presumably (hoping and praying) it will smell of pineapple and sunshine.

After promoting her new cleanser in an Instagram video, searches for ‘glowy skin’ skyrocketed. A new finding from beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha reveals that online searches for ‘glowy skin’ have exploded by 178% globally in the past seven days. At the exact same time, TikTok has seen 9,000 posts with the hashtag #cleangirl and 61 million views from users in the United Kingdom in the past 30 days.

The hashtag #cleangirl has accumulated 8 billion views worldwide overall. Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber recently showed a more natural look, with an Instagram selfie showing glossy lips and glowing skin, tapping into the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic according to research by Fresha.

Hailey Bieber - who is married to popstar Justin Bieber - has given us award winning beauty products since she launched her brand in 2022. The Peptide Lip Tints £16 are a fangirl fave and the Peptide Glazing Fluid £30 which Associate Editor Marina Licht had to try to see what all the fuss was about.