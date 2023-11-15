From the Eras Tour outfits to off-duty fashion, Taylor Swift is the ultimate style icon

Taylor Swift crowned ‘Celebrity Style Icon of the Year 2023’ (Getty)

It’s Taylor’s Swift’s world and we are just living in it. The singer is slowly taking over the planet with the success of her global Eras Tour, the concert movie and she has now been crowned Celebrity Style Icon of the Year 2023.

According to Google search data analysed by lingerie brand Pour Moi, the singer,33 tops the list with “over 1 million Google searches for her outfits and fashion style.” Not only has Taylor Swift worn some of the most stunning outfits from designer brands including Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Nicole + Felicia and Oscar de la Renta on her Eras Tour, but she has also been influencing fans with off-duty style looks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s no wonder Taylor Swift styled fan accounts have over 200 thousand followers. Thanks to Taylor Swift Style blogger Sarah Kucharski fan account we are able to find out exactly what Swiftie is wearing, what brand it is, how much it costs and how to recreate similar style outfits.

In second place was Kendall Jenner (317,000 Global Searches) - the only Kardashian Jenner sibling to make it into the top 10. Sister Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian came in at 15th and 16th on the list. Kendall is often seen wearing casual minimalist style outfits. She’s not one for big flashy labels or showing off her assets like her siblings but prefers more of an effortless look.

Kate Middleton came in third with 274,300 global searches and only Royal to make the list - Meghan Markle came in at number six but she’s not really a Royal anymore. The Princess of Wales style is classic, elegant and feminine. She often wears floor length dresses for glamorous events and loves a pantsuit when on Royal duties. A style that many women try to emulate.

Taylor Swift and Kate Middleton included in ‘Celebrity Style Icon of the Year 2023’ (Getty)