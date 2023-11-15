Taylor Swift is back in her cardigan era, here's how to get the look

Taylor Swift Style: Get the cardigan look (Getty)

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift loves a cardigan. She loves them so much she even wrote a song about the fashion item. And it’s no wonder why the classic cardigan is a staple wardrobe basic that can be worn no matter what season it is. The singer, 33, has proved time and time again that this item of clothing is not just for your nan.

Where did the obsession with cardigans begin? Well it all started when Taylor Swift released the single ‘Cardigan’ from the Folklore album (2020). Along with the album Taylor launched the limited edition Folklore cardigan ($49) on her store website and it sold out instantly. The knitted V-Neck cream cardigan with blue star detail was available to purchase for a limited time in 2020 and sadly was never restocked again.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Never one to miss a trick Tay-Tay then launched limited edition cardigans to coincide with the re-release of the ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’ Taylor’s versions of the albums. The singer recently gifted new BFF Brittany Mahomes the blue 1989 limited edition cardigan. The cardigan is sold out (no surprise there) but a cute Christmas tree ornament of the ‘1989’, ‘Speakmore’ and the ‘Folklore’ cardigans are available to buy from the official merchandise store.

How to get Taylor Swift cardigan style when all the merchandise is sold out?

Getting your hands on an original Tay-Swift cardigan is going to be difficult. However, Etsy and Amazon both have similar versions of all of the cardigans. Plus this isn’t just the only style of cardigan Taylor Swift has worn so you can still easily get her style without searching for the rarest item of merchandise ever.

Taylor Swift Black Cardigan

Back in September whilst out on a dinner date with BFF Blake Lively, Tay-Swift wore a low-key fine-knit black cardi. Swiftie's went crazy for it as unlike the limited edition cardi’s a long sleeve black cardigan is a lot easier to get hold of. A simple long-sleeved black cardigan from H&M is just £13.99. Paired with a pleated mini skirt and over the knee boots and you will be in your Taylor Swift cardigan era.

Taylor Swift Coloured cardigan

The singer has also been spotted wearing several different coloured cardigans over cute floral dresses in previous Spring/Summer seasons again showing us that it really is the perfect throw over and isn’t just an item to be worn whilst curled up in front of the fire listening to all of her albums.

Travis Kelce cardigan

Advertisement

Advertisement

No wonder these two are the perfect match Travis Kelce appears to love wearing cardigans just as much as Swiftie. The Kansas Chiefs player appears to prefer the bolder cardigan look after being seen wearing a range of cardigans similar to ‘Joseph's technicolour dreamcoat’.