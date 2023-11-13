Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift has a song for every mood. Whether you want to cry, you want to dance, you want to daydream, or you want to scream, there will be a tune - or an entire album - that you can turn to. Press play and you'll be belting out the lyrics in no time.

That being said, there's one specific aspect of Swift's music which has always struck a chord with her fans - and that's the way she writes about love (and everything that comes with it). Swift's talent for both heartbreak anthems and romantic ballads is unmatched, and there is nothing as comforting as hearing her describe experiences or emotions which you relate to all too well.

Because of this, Swift's romantic life has always been heavily scrutinised. She's received a lot of unfair criticism for dating like any other young woman would, something which likely comes from a place of jealousy, bitterness, and, of course, misogyny.

We're not about that here. However, because of Swift's insane popularity, some people are innocently interested in the singer's past. And her fans - who utterly adore her - like to stay on top of everything going on with Swift, whether that be to analyse her new songs, defend her against criticism, or keep an eye out for the easter eggs which the musician loves to plant every now and again.

So, with that being said, here's a list - in order - of every man who has been lucky enough to date Taylor Swift.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift dated in 2008. Credit: Getty Images

Swift briefly dated Joe Jonas - from The Jonas Brothers - in 2008. The pair were together from July until October, with the romance coming to an abrupt end when Jonas broke up with her over a 27-second phone call.

Some songs off Swift's album Fearless are understood to be about Jonas - including 'Forever and Always' and vault track 'Mr Perfectly Fine'. But while these contain some pretty pointed lyrics, Swift later became friends with Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner.

One of the lines off 'invisible string' in her 2020 album Folklore is believed to reference the change in their relationship. Swift sings: "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents."

Lucas Till

Lucas Till and Taylor Swift met after he starred in the music video for 'You Belong With Me'. Credit: Getty Images

Lucas Till starred in Swift's hit music video 'You Belong With Me', and after that the two had a very brief romance between March and April 2009.

They ended amicably, with Till explaining to MTV: "There was no friction because we were too nice. We really liked each other, [but] most relationships work because you get along and then you don't, and then you make up and it's passionate. With us, I really just liked her as a friend. That's the only reason that didn't work out."

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner recently starred in Taylor Swift's 'I Can See You' music video. Credit: Getty Images

Oh, the Taylor-Taylor romance of autumn 2009 - who could forget it? The pair met whilst filming romantic comedy Valentine's Day but later parted ways, something Swift apologised for in the heartfelt 'Back to December' from her 2010 album Speak Now.

Explaining the song in an interview, Swift said: "The person I wrote this song about deserves this. This is about a person who was incredible to me - just perfect in a relationship - and I was really careless with him. So, this is a song full of words that I would say to him that he deserves to hear."

And some of those words are: "So this is me swallowing my pride / Standing in front of you saying I'm sorry for that night / And I go back to December all the time / It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you / Wishing I'd realised what I had when you were mine / I'd go back to December, turn around and change my own mind / I go back to December all the time."

Fast-forward to 2023, and Swift and Lautner, as well as his wife, who also happens to be called Taylor, are all good friends. Lautner even recently starred in the music video for Swift's 'I Can See You', a vault track off Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and joined her onstage at one of her The Eras Tour concerts for the first ever screening.

While there, he took the time to praise Swift, saying: "I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer - but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind, and I'm honoured to know you."

John Mayer

John Mayer and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2009 at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2009 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images

Swift dated Mayer between December 2009 and February 2010, when she was 19 and he was 32. She describes her heartbreak at the romance coming to an end in 'Dear John', something Mayer reacted terribly to. He decided to publicly criticise her in interviews, and even blasted her for "cheap songwriting".

Later, in Swift's album Midnights, she looks back on her experience with Mayer in the song 'Would've Could've Should've', piercing your soul when she sings: "If clarity's in death, then why won't this die? / Years of tearing down our banners, you and I / Living for the thrill of hitting you where it hurts / Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first." Doesn't sound like cheap songwriting to me.

Jake Gyllenhaal

It is believed that Jake Gyllenhaal inspired Swift's 'All Too Well', but neither party has ever confirmed that. Credit: Getty Images

Gyllenhaal, who dated Swift from the start of October 2010 until the end of January 2011, will always be an important part of 'Swiftie' history because it is widely understood that he inspired a lot of the songs off of Swift's hit 2012 album Red.

This album features some of Swift's most iconic love and heartbreak songs, including All Too Well (10 Minute Version)', which is really all that needs to be said here.

Conor Kennedy

Conor Kennedy and Taylor Swift dated in 2012. Credit: Getty Images

Swift took a long break from dating after Gyllenhaal, before starting her next romance a year and a half later - in July 2012 - with none other than Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy. They were together until October, and split "amicably" because of "the distance between them".

Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift recently reunited at the 2023 Grammys. Credit: Getty Images

Despite only being together from November 2012 until January 2013, Swift and Styles' romance took the world by storm. People obsessed over every public appearance - poring over photos of their strolls through Central Park or their New Year's Eve kiss in Times Square. Some thought the pairing was a publicity stunt, but others argued against that - pointing to the songs the couple are believed to have written about each other.

'Style' (for reasons which don't need to be explained), 'Out Of The Woods', and 'I Know Places' off Swift's 2014 album 1989 are believed to be about Styles, and One Direction's 'Perfect', as well as Styles' own song 'Two Ghosts' from his debut album, are both rumoured to be about Swift.

The pair are on good terms, and sent the Internet crazy when they reunited at the 2021 Grammys - and then again at the 2023 Grammys.

Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift hugs Calvin Harris at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in April, 2016. Credit: Getty Images

After another break from romance, Swift started seeing Harris in February 2015. The pair dated for over a year, during which time their relationship was well-documented: they attended several red carpets and awards shows together, and regularly posted couple pics on social media. Harris even planted an olive tree in Swift's garden, which she revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair.

They broke things off in May 2016, and things got messy after several news outlets revealed that Swift had written Harris' hit single with Rihanna, 'This Is What You Came For'.

In a since-deleted rant on Twitter, Harris wrote: "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do. I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC, but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it."

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift dated over the summer of 2016. Credit: Getty Images

No one saw Swift and Hiddleston's relationship coming, that's for sure, but it was fun while it lasted. The news broke when The Sun published a photo of them kissing in Rhode Island in June 2016, and they were spotted together several times after that around the globe. Destinations include Rhode Island, London, Rome, and even Australia!

However, just a few months after Hiddleston was pictured wearing an 'I Heart T.S.' t-shirt, the two called it quits. But things appeared to be amicable, and neither has ever said a bad word about the other.

Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were together for seven years. Credit: Getty Images

Alwyn was by far Swift's most serious relationship. The pair were together for seven years, from 2016 until 2023. They kept their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible, but from what the public did see, they seemed to be the perfect couple.

Fans got most of their intel from Swift's writing, and she really did write some of her most heartfelt and moving love songs about Alwyn, including wedding favourite 'Lover'. She also spoke about how much happiness he brought her during some of her darker times (when the Internet turned against her for a year) during her documentary 'Miss Americana'.

Plenty of fans thought they were going to get married, but to the despair of many, Swift and Alwyn's breakup was revealed in April 2023 - just after she started her The Eras Tour. It is thought that the couple split before this, but the news only broke later.

Swift released the song 'You're Losing Me' on CD (although is still yet to release it on streaming services) which, while heartbreaking, appeared to detail how the relationship had simply run its course. She writes: "How long could we be a sad song / 'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life?"

Matty Healy

Matty Healy was spotted at several of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concerts. Credit: Getty Images

Swift enjoyed a brief romance with Healy after her split from Alwyn. The 1975 frontman was spotted at several of her The Eras Tour shows, and they were photographed together at various bars and restaurants.

However, they quickly called things quits - which some fans, who had been concerned about Healy's somewhat controversial past, were pretty happy about.

Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift kisses new boyfriend Travis Kelce on the cheek. Credit: Instagram/@chariah_

Now we come to the present day. Swift is currently dating Travis Kelce, an American football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Things all started when Kelce, 33, revealed on his podcast New Heights that he had tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it while attending one of her The Eras Tour shows earlier this year.

Why friendship bracelets you ask? Well, Swift’s fans, known as ‘Swifties’, have been trading friendship bracelets at her concerts in a reference to one of the lyrics off 'You're On Your Own Kid', off her most recent album Midnights - so the gesture was a pretty sweet one.

Unfortunately for Kelce, he wasn't able to meet Swift at her concert so things didn't quite go according to plan. But, everything worked out in the end. If we fast-forward to now, Swift has been spotted cheering Kelce on at several of his games, and the pair have been photographed out and about on various date nights.