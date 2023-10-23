Taylor Swift used her accessories to give a nod to her blossoming relationship with Travis Kelce while she cheered him on at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Swift has once again been spotted cheering on her rumoured new boyfriend Travis Kelce, as his team - the Kansas City Chiefs - took on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (22 October).

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter, whose The Eras Tour concert film is currently smashing box office records, appeared in the VIP box for the fourth time this season, giving fans yet more content to obsess over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swift wore her usual red lip and an oversized Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt, paired with a black pleated skirt. But what eagle-eyed viewers noticed was the pop star's interesting choice of accessory: a friendship bracelet which featured the number '87' between two hearts.

87 is Kelce's jersey number, meaning the choice was likely a sweet nod to their blossoming love story. What makes the gesture even more special, however, is the fact that friendship bracelets have formed a significant part of the pair's romance so far.

Before they were even an item, Kelce, 33, revealed on his podcast New Heights, which he hosts alongside brother Jason Kelce, that he had tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it while attending one of her The Eras Tour shows earlier this year.

Taylor Swift supporting Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce. Credit: Getty Images

However, unfortunately things didn't go to plan - as the athlete wasn't actually able to meet Swift. He explained: "I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows. She has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Advertisement

Advertisement

This revelation was particularly momentous for Swifties, because it indicated on Kelce's part a certain knowledge about what has been going on during Swift's best-selling tour. Fans have been trading friendship bracelets at concerts in a reference to one of the lyrics off 'You're On Your Own Kid', from Swift's most recent album Midnights.

In the song, Swift sings: "'Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned / Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You've got no reason to be afraid."

Plus, Kelce was recently spotted donning his own Swift-related friendship bracelet. The beads spelled out the words 'Vigilante S***', which is a title of one of Swift's tracks, again off her most recent album Midnights.

Much to the delight of her fans, Swift has been in the limelight a lot recently - both due to her appearances alongside Kelce and her own ongoing success in the music industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She recently attended the premiere for her The Eras Tour concert movie, which has already been a resounding success despite leaving some fans divided, and is this Friday (27 October) due to release her latest re-recording: 1989 Taylor's Version.

The re-release of her multi-award-winning album from 2014 will feature five never-heard-before vault tracks, which Swift cleverly unveiled using a special Google Search game.

Meanwhile, she is also gearing up to return to the stage as her The Eras Tour goes international, while some fans are discussing how to dress up as the world's new favourite celebrity couple - Swift and Kelce - for Halloween.