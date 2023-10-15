Taylor Swift and her rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce have surprised fans by appearing on US talk show Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift has thrilled fans by making a surprise appearance on US sketch show Saturday Night Live - moments after rumoured beau NFL star Travis Kelce made a cameo.

The 49th season’s premiere episode saw the singer appear briefly to introduce a performance by rapper Ice Spice while Kansas City Chiefs player Kelce featured at the end of a skit which poked fun at their rumoured romance.

The Anti-Hero singer, aged 33, has been seen in the stands supporting the Chiefs on a number of recent occasions, sparking rumours of a relationship between the pair, but this has not been confirmed by either of them. Swift is, however, usually very private about her personal life and has kept previous romantic connections out of the public eye. She does, however, like to surprise fans. For example, she has performed numerous surprise songs during her Eras Tour so far.

On the show, which aired last night in the US (14 October), SNL host for the night Pete Davidson dressed in Swift merchandise and a pink cowboy hat as he pretended to commentate an NFL game between the Jets and Eagles. He joked that he was “devastated” the singer was nowhere to be seen after reading she would be at the game in support of Kelce’s brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the end of the scene, comedian Kenan Thompson said he was “done” with the Swift fangirling and would next bring on “someone who actually wants to talk football”, before the scene cut to Kelce saying “yes, please”.

Taylor Swift (left) has made a surprise appearance on US sketch show Saturday Night Live - moments after rumoured beau NFL star Travis Kelce (right) made a cameo. Photos by Getty Images.

The relationship between the pair may not have been confirmed, but fans remain 100% convinced that they are together - as does Kelce’s brother Jason. Swift also appears to be getting close to Kelce’s parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, after she was spotted chatting to them when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game on Thursday (12 October).

American football star Kelce has raised his concerns, however, over how much the NFL League are focusing on the pop-star when she attends his games. Speaking on the ‘New Heights podcast’ - which he cost-hosts with brother Jason Kelce - the 34-year-old said: “I think it's fun when they show who's at the game, I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit."

It comes as Swift’s Eras Tour film achieved the highest ticket sales at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend after it opened on Friday (13 October), according to Vue International’s boss. The US superstar’s concert movie was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her career.

Founder and chief executive of Vue International Tim Richards said: “Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour was number one at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend by a considerable distance, having already smashed the previous Event Cinema pre-sales record and tracking to achieve the highest ever box office takings for an event cinema release in the UK and Ireland.