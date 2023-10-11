Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly been spending time together in secret after sources claimed she flew to Kansas City to be with him ahead of his game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (October 8).

The pair’s rumoured relationship has been getting a lot of attention recently after Taylor Swift, 33, was seen attending previous Kansas City Chiefs games. It’s no surprise that with the amount of media attention they are receiving they have decided to meet up in secret as it is only early days into the ‘relationship’.

The singer has been known to date a few celebrities over the years so I’ve crunched the numbers and compared the Tight End star to her high-profile exes to see if Travis Kelce is ‘the one’.

Taylor Swift has previously dated guys that have been in the music industry including Joe Jonas, 34, John Mayer, 45, Harry Styles, 29, and Calvin Harris, 39. She has also dated actors Taylor Lautner, 31, Tom Hiddleston, 42, and Joe Alwyn, 32.

Looking at the age differences, some were a few years older and some a few years younger sometimes big age gaps in relationships don't work. It was only Joe Jonas that is the same age as Swift, but they were both only teenagers when they dated.

How does Travis Kelce compare to Taylor Swift's exes?

When it comes to height difference, Taylor Swift is five foot eleven and likes her heels so she may prefer taller men. Some exes fell a little too short although most were over six feet which seems a good height.

Travis Kelce is the first athlete Taylor Swift has dated and he’s the same age as the singer. He is six foot five which seems the ideal height for Swiftie and is already well established in his career. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and as any Swiftie fan knows Taylor’s lucky number is 13.

The American footballer was born on October 5 1989 - which just so happens to be the same year Swift was born and the name of one of her albums. It is also the same birthday as her beloved grandmother Marjorie Finlay (October 5 1928 - 2003).