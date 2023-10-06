The NFL league love having Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce games but just how much are they benefiting?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unless you have been living under a rock you will already know that Travis Kelce is rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift but the Kansas City Chiefs has raised his concerns over how much the NFL League are focusing on the pop-star when she attends his games.

Speaking on the ‘New Heights podcast’ - which he cost-hosts with brother Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce - the American football player, 34, said: “I think it's fun when they show who's at the game, I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It doesn’t look like the NFL league will be lessening the Taylor Swift, 33, coverage any time soon as they are clearly benefiting from their ‘relationship’. The Cruel Summer singer was spotted in the crowds along with her celebrity entourage on Sunday (October 1) to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets.

NBC reported that viewer ratings peaked at 29 million thanks to Tay-Tay’s presence at the game. This was based on people who watch via the NBC network, as well as streaming numbers for Peacock, NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms.

The report also stated that the game was the “most watched Sunday show since the Super Bowl LVII, averaging 27 million viewers”. This was the 2022 Super Bowl and the year that Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during the halftime show. The NBC report also showed an increase of over two million female viewers across all age groups. All thanks to the Taylor Swift effect.

Since the ‘Karma’ singer has been attending the Kansas City Chief games they have seen an increase in Travis Kelce jersey sales. According to Fanatics website - owned by Michael Rubin - they saw a “400% spike” in sales for Travis Kelce’s number ‘87’ jersey after Swift attended the match against the Chicago Bears.

Advertisement

Advertisement