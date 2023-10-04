Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce DIY couples Halloween costume: How to get the look without spending a fortune
Could Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce be the best idea for a couples Halloween costume?
Halloween is a matter of weeks away and if you are struggling to find the perfect couples costume then look no further because hot new ‘couple’ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be this year's number one couples costume idea. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently sparked relationship rumours after she was seen attending his football games for the Kansas City Chiefs. What better way to celebrate this new romance by re-creating for a Halloween party with your loved one?
Taylor Swift Halloween Costume Outfit Idea
When attending the match against the New York Jets recently Tay-Swift wore a long sleeve black top, Daisy Duke style denim shorts from Area ($528.00) and knee high black boots by Louboutin ($1,795.00) - who just so happen to be the footwear provider of her Eras tour. The Karma singer finished off the look with a gold necklace and signature red lip. 'Taylor’s version' of the outfit may be expensive but it is actually quite simple to recreate. Any long sleeved black top will do. You may already have one in your wardrobe but if not there is a black jersey top from H&M (£6.99). These denim shorts from ASOS (£25) are similar to Tay’s without the hefty price tag or again this may be something you already own. All you need to give them the Swift seal of approval is to add on some stick-on silver studs that are available from Amazon (£4.99).
They may not be custom Louboutin's like Swift’s but Boohoo have an affordable alternative pair of knee high black boots with 40% off (£27.00). Finish with some gold accessories and Maybelline Super Stay lipstick in colour ‘Red Hot’ and you are good to go Swiftie. You can even grab a plastic cup with some red soda in for that extra little detail.
Travis Kelce Halloween Costume Outfit Idea
Travis’ outfit is even easier to recreate - all you need is a Quarterback Fancy Dress Costume. We found the perfect one from Fruugo (£35.99). This outfit would be fine on it’s own but if you're going to go all out for Halloween - and why wouldn't you? - then you can add a red helmet from the Fun Party Store (£8.99). To complete the look and add the cherry on the top, don't forget the number ‘87’ Travis Kelce Jersey from the NFL Shop (£105) - a little bit pricey but it will be totally worth it when you and your other half win the best Halloween couple’s costume of the night.