Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halloween is a matter of weeks away and if you are struggling to find the perfect couples costume then look no further because hot new ‘couple’ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be this year's number one couples costume idea. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently sparked relationship rumours after she was seen attending his football games for the Kansas City Chiefs. What better way to celebrate this new romance by re-creating for a Halloween party with your loved one?

Taylor Swift Halloween Costume Outfit Idea

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Singer Taylor Swift cheers prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

When attending the match against the New York Jets recently Tay-Swift wore a long sleeve black top, Daisy Duke style denim shorts from Area ($528.00) and knee high black boots by Louboutin ($1,795.00) - who just so happen to be the footwear provider of her Eras tour. The Karma singer finished off the look with a gold necklace and signature red lip. 'Taylor’s version' of the outfit may be expensive but it is actually quite simple to recreate. Any long sleeved black top will do. You may already have one in your wardrobe but if not there is a black jersey top from H&M (£6.99). These denim shorts from ASOS (£25) are similar to Tay’s without the hefty price tag or again this may be something you already own. All you need to give them the Swift seal of approval is to add on some stick-on silver studs that are available from Amazon (£4.99).

Advertisement

Advertisement

They may not be custom Louboutin's like Swift’s but Boohoo have an affordable alternative pair of knee high black boots with 40% off (£27.00). Finish with some gold accessories and Maybelline Super Stay lipstick in colour ‘Red Hot’ and you are good to go Swiftie. You can even grab a plastic cup with some red soda in for that extra little detail.

Travis Kelce Halloween Costume Outfit Idea

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the game New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)