Celebrities including the Kardashian and Hailey Bieber go all out when it comes to choosing the perfect Halloween costume

Planning a Halloween costume can sometimes be tricky so where better to look for some inspiration than the celebrities who seem to go all out.

The Kardashians love an excuse to get dressed up and Kim Kardashian certainly raised a few eyebrows when she arrived at Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday party dressed as X-Men’s Mystique. Unfortunately for Kim K, the party wasn’t fancy dress but she still looked awesome in a blue latex costume with blue face paint, red hair and yellow contact lenses.

The Skims founder did see the funny side after she shared a post on her Instagram account that read: “That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party!”

Kylie Jenner rocked not one, not two, but three Halloween costumes last year. Her first outfit was a nod to the 1935 film 'The Bride of Frankenstein.' with a custom made Jean Paul Gaultier gown by Glenn Martens. The second outfit was Elvira, Mistress of the Dark costume. For her third and final outfit, Kylie donned a red latex space girl outfit.

Sister Kendall Jenner went as Jessie from the Pixar movie Toy Story whilst Khloe Kardashian and daughter True looked adorable as they wore matching grey cat costumes.

Model Hailey Bieber took inspiration from the catwalk as she wore the iconic rose wedding dress from the Yves Saint Laurent's haute couture runway show in 1999. She then changed into a ‘Versace Vampire’ complete with blood dripping from her mouth.

Heidi Klum never disappoints when it comes to her Halloween party outfit. She has been everything from Jessica Rabbit to Princess Fiona from Shrek. However, last year, she decided to go as a worm. Daughter Leni Klum went for the more obvious Halloween costume and dressed up as Catwoman from Batman.

Best Dressed Couple Halloween Outfits

The winner of best Halloween costume when it comes to couples had to go to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake as they dressed up as Harry and Marv, otherwise known as the Wet Bandits from classic film Home Alone.

Kourtney Kardashian and hubby Travis Barker dressed up as Chucky and the Bride of Chucky for their first Halloween as a married couple.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) proved they were the present day version Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Jones as they dressed up as the nineties duo. Megan Fox shared a picture with the caption: “But are these even costumes.”

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum opted for his and her versions of FBI agent costumes before cahnging into superhero outfits. Paris dressed as Captain Marvel and Carter wore a Deadpool costume.