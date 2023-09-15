Nineties kids can relive their youth as the original Hocus Pocus is set to be screened in cinemas

The Witches are back! To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disney’s iconic film Hocus Pocus cinemas across the UK and Ireland will be screening it again this Autumn for a new generation.

The beloved Halloween film is set to be re-released in cinemas including Vue, ODEON, Cineworld, Curzon and Light Cinemas from September 29.

Hocus Pocus premiered on October 29 1993 and starred Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) as the Sanderson sisters.

In the movie, the three witches are accidentally resurrected when ‘New Kid on the Block’ Max Dennison (Omri Katz) lights the Black flame Candle. It’s been 300 years since the Sanderson sisters were executed by the people of Salem and only have one night to seek their revenge before the sun comes up and they turn to dust.

The cult-classic also stars Thora Birch as Max’s younger sister Dani Dennison and Vinessa Shaw as Max’s love interest Allison. The trio of teenagers are helped by Thackery Binx who was turned into a black cat by the witches.

It may not have broken any Blockbuster records when it was first released, but this was the kids film of the nineties and loved by many, including myself. The perfect film to watch with the entire family over Halloween, just don’t forget the popcorn.

When will Hocus Pocus be back in cinemas?

Hocus Pocus will be available to watch in cinemas from September 29

Is there a Hocus Pocus 2?

Fans were treated to the long awaited sequel that was released on Disney+ in September 2022. The film saw the original cast of Sanderson witches return, but with a whole new set of teens.

This time three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

Where can I watch Hocus Pocus 2?