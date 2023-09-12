Disney's Haunted Mansion’ looks to rise from its box office death as it arrives on streaming services next month

Sometimes a movie that didn’t fare well at the box office can find a new lease of life on streaming services; ‘Black Widow’ can attest to that, and now Disney’s reboot of ‘Haunted Mansion’ hopes to pick up audiences that failed to see it during its theatrical release in August.

Originally tagged to feature Guillermo Del Toro as director, production was meant to begin in 2010, however after dropping out of the project in 2013, the reboot was a casualty of production hell. However, in August 2020, Disney officially announced that Katie Dippold signed on to write a new screenplay for the film, with Justin Simien negotiated to direct the film by April 2021, and was officially confirmed three months later

The film was released in August this year, but had to contend with two juggernauts at the box office at the same time; ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ It ended up grossing $105.9 million USD against an estimated $150–157.8 million USD budget, which earned it the title of a ‘box office flop.’

But is that unfair on the talented cast, including LaKeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis and Owen Wilson, to be considered a box office flop when two 21st century pop culture phenomenons were happening in the very same theatres ‘The Haunted Mansion’ was playing in?

You get to decide, as the film has been announced to be added to streaming services, including Disney+, in time for the Halloween season.

What is 'Haunted Mansion' about?

Astrophysicist Ben's life takes a supernatural turn when he marries Alyssa, a believer in the paranormal. Tragedy strikes, and after Alyssa's death, Ben abandons his career to lead ghost tours in her memory. Years later, widowed Gabbie, with her son Travis, opens a bed and breakfast in the haunted Gracey Manor. Ben and priest Father Kent join forces to investigate the mansion's supernatural phenomena.

Alongside psychic Harriet and historian Professor Bruce Davis, they uncover a dark history involving trapped souls, a malevolent entity, and the enigmatic Madame Leota. The group's journey pits them against vengeful apparitions, spectral encounters, and the sinister Hatbox Ghost, Alistair Crump, culminating in a chilling graveyard showdown to free the mansion's tormented spirits.

In a tale of courage and unity, Gabbie, Ben, Travis, and their newfound allies challenge Crump's sinister plans, banishing him and restoring peace to Gracey Manor. "Grace and Ghosts" is a captivating exploration of the supernatural, weaving together haunting mysteries and human resilience in a spectral journey of redemption and connection.

Is this a remake? Where is Eddie Murphy?

Ah - you would be thinking about the 2003 attempt to adapt the ride to a movie. Indeed, ‘The Haunted Mansion’ was adapted in 2003 and starred Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Tilly and Terrance Stamp.

In that version, Murphy played workaholic real estate agent Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy) who is accused by his wife, Sara (Marsha Thomason), of neglecting his son (Marc John Jefferies) and daughter (Aree Davis), so he takes the family on a vacation. Along the way, the family stops off at a sinister mansion that Jim has been asked to sell, only to discover it's haunted by Master Gracey (Nathaniel Parker); his stern butler, Ramsley (Terence Stamp) ; and two other servants who need some help breaking a curse.

It too didn’t fare too well at the box office. Perhaps ‘The Haunted Mansion’ is Disney’s answer to the production issues that affected ‘The Exorcist’?

Who stars in ‘Haunted Mansion’?

The all-star cast in Disney's 2023 film 'Haunted Mansion' (Credit: Disney)

Quite the impressive array of talent, which made its lack of box office success even more surprising.

LaKeith Stanfield as Ben Matthias

Rosario Dawson as Gabbie

Owen Wilson as Father Kent

Tiffany Haddish as Harriet

Danny DeVito as Bruce Davis

Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota

Chase W. Dillon as Travis

Jared Leto as Alistair Crump, the Hatbox Ghost (voice)

Jo Koy as a daytime bartender

Marilu Henner as Carol, a tourist in New Orleans

Steve Zissis as Roger

Hasan Minhaj as a police sketch artist

Daniel Levy as Vic, an entertainment tour guide

Winona Ryder as Pat, a New Orleans tour guide (uncredited)

When does ‘Haunted Mansion’ come to streaming services?

‘Haunted Mansion,’ will begin streaming on Disney+ and arrive at digital retail on October 4 2023. Through September 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ for £1.99/month for three months with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime.