Pixar’s Elemental; When will it arrive on Disney+ and whose voices feature in the animated film?
It doesn’t feel like only a few weeks ago that ‘Elemental’ was screening in cinemas across the country, ahead of Disney+ arrival
and live on Freeview channel 276
Disney+ subscribers must be incredibly happy with the most recent releases to appear on the streaming platform; with ‘The Little Mermaid’ finally arriving on the platform, Pixar’s latest animated film, ‘Elemental,’ has now received an official release date for when it will appear on our screens.
The film focuses on Ember Lumen (voiced by Leah Lewis), a fireball living in Element City and working at her family's shop. A nasty leak threatens to close down the shop, but she teams up with City Inspector Wade Ripple (voiced by Mamoudou Athie), a water droplet, to keep the shop afloat. It's an adorable love story that answers the age-old question: do opposites attract?
Despite initially flopping with one of the worst opening weekends in Pixar history. However, in a surprising rebound, it ended up grossing $153.6 million domestically and $480 million globally in 11 weeks.
Now it's among the top 10-grossing films worldwide in 2023 and closed out the 2023 Cannes Film Festival as a gala presentation, receiving a five-minute standing ovation after its premiere - leading to some surprise for the poor opening weekend return.
On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, 74% of 250 critics' reviews are positive, with an average rating of 6.5/10, with critics enjoying the visual style and Pixar’s attempt to return to their wry sense of humour that made their earlier works, especially the ‘Toy Story’ franchise, universally loved by viewers of all ages.
Whose voices feature in ‘Elemental?’
The full voice cast for ‘Elemental,’ according to IMDB, is as follows:
- Leah Lewis as Ember Lumen
- Clara Lin Ding as Little Kid Ember
- Reagan To as Big Kid Ember
- Mamoudou Athie as Wade Ripple
- Ronnie del Carmen as Bernie Lumen
- Shila Ommi as Cinder Lumen
- Wendi McLendon-Covey as Gale Cumulus
- Catherine O'Hara as Brook Ripple
- Mason Wertheimer as Clod
- Ronobir Lahiri as Harold
- Wilma Bonet as Flarrietta
- Joe Pera as Fern Grouchwood
- Matt Yang King as Alan Ripple/Lutz/Earth Pruner
- Jeff LaPensee as Sparkler Customer
- Ben Morris as Wood Immigration Official (C. C. Stump)
- Jonathan Adams as Flarry
- Innocent Onanovie Ekakitie as Marco and Polo Ripple
- Krysta Gonzales as Eddy Ripple
- Ava Kai Hauser as Lake Ripple
- Maya Aoki Tuttle as Ghibli
When is ‘Elemental’ arriving on Disney+?
‘Elemental’ will arrive on Disney+ on September 13 2023; 90 days after it finished its main theatrical run, coincidentally enough.