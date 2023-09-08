Get Out and Atlanta star LaKeith Stanfield leads the cast of Apple TV fantasy horror series The Changeling

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LaKeith Stanfield plays book dealer Apollo in Apple TV series The Changeling, an eight part horror series based on the book by Victor LaValle, and adapted for the screen by Kelly Marcel.

The dark fantasy series is set in an alternate New York, where reality is bent out of shape, and is seen through the eyes of one man desperate to save his family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series also stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, and Jonelle Gunderson, and premiered on the streaming platform today (8 September).

Stanfield has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including a number of major film releases with big stars attached - he has shared a screen with the likes of Idris Elba, Claire Foy, Daniel Kaluuya, Brad Pitt, and Rosario Dawson.

LaKeith Stanfield stars as Apollo in The Changeling

Who is LaKeith Stanfield?

Stanfield, 32, is an American actor from California, who grew up in a poor family. Despite a difficult start, since deciding to pursue a career in acting aged 14, he has found considerable success in the industry.

He is also a musician and a member of the band Moors - he is currently working on a debut solo album and performs under the stage name Htiekal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His music has featured on the soundtrack of Short Term 12, Dope, Grandma, Sorry to Bother You, and Come Sunday.

Stanfield has a six year old daughter with The Mindy Project actress Xosha Roquemore, and another child with his 29 year old wife, model Kasmere Trice, whom he married this year.

Who does LaKeith Stanfield play in The Changeling

Stanfield plays book dealer Apollo in the Apple TV horror series. He begins a relationship with librarian Emma, who seems to be the woman of his dreams.

But when he cuts off a string bracelet that Emma has worn since a backpacking trip in Brazil, he realises that he has made a terrible mistake. It transpires that Emma was given the bracelet by a witch, and told that she would be granted three wishes that will come true only if the bracelet is never cut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apollo married and had a child with Emma, but after suffering from serious postpartum depression, she vanishes, and Apollo pursues her through a parallel New York.

LaKeith Stanfield is known for his roles in Atlanta, Get Out, and Sorry to Bother You

What else has LaKeith Stanfield been in?

Stanfield’s feature film debut was in independent drama film Short Term 12, but one of the actor’s earliest mainstream roles was as Snoop Dogg in the NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton, for which he won the Hamptons International Film Festival award for Breakthrough Performer.

This was followed by a creepy supporting role in psychological horror film Get Out, and another small part in Brad Pitt vehicle War Machine. Stanfield has taken on more prominent roles in recent years, and was the leading man Cassius Green in comedy drama Sorry to Bother You, played Bill O'Neal in historical drama Judas and the Black Messiah, and Cherokee Bill in Black western The Harder They Fall.

He starred alongside Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito in last month’s Disney remake The Haunted Mansion. Stanfield’s biggest TV project to date is Hulu comedy drama Atlanta, where he played the outlandish Darius.

Advertisement

Advertisement