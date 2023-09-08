The Celebrity MasterChef, the Last Night of the Proms, and England’s Euro 2024 qualifier are all on TV this weekend

Need a recommendation for what to watch this weekend? Look no further. Every Friday Steven Ross, digital trends writer for NationalWorld will take you through the best of TV and streaming in the coming days.

This week’s big releases include the final season of Top Boy - the gritty London crime drama sees Dushane and Sully reluctantly team up to take on a new threat in the form of a brutal Irish gang. Meanwhile, Jaq is conflicted about her role in the drug trade and the damage she has caused. There are six episodes in the final season of Top Boy, and they all landed on Netflix on Thursday 7 September.

Another big Netflix release is Virgin River season five part one, which follows Mel Monroe as she attempts to balance her career with motherhood, and her partner Jack, as he continues his battle with PTSD. The romantic latest instalment of the romantic drama series is made up of 10 episodes and came to Netflix on 7 September. A further two holiday special episodes will be released in November.

On terrestrial television, the Celebrity MasterChef final is not to be missed for any cookery show fans. The three finalists, Amy Walsh, Luca Bish, and Wynne Evans will be tasked with cooking Gregg Wallace and John Torode a faultless three course meal in just two hours. The final will air on BBC One at 9pm on Friday 8 September and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after it first airs.

Horror sequel The Nun II comes to cinemas this weekend - the supernatural film starring Bonnie Aarons and Taissa Farmiga is set in 1956 France. When a priest is murdered, Sister Irene once again comes face to face with the demonic nun. The 15 rated film was released exclusively in cinemas on 8 September.

Another horror project that is worth your time is The Changeling, based on the novel of the same name by Victor LaValle. The eight part series, starring LaKeith Stanfield follows a father who travels through an alternate supernatural New York City to search for his abducted son and missing wife. The first three episodes were released on Apple TV+ on 8 September, and later episodes will land on the site on Fridays weekly.

Burning Body is another must-watch show, the Spanish language crime series, inspired by true events, follows the investigation of a Barcelona policeman that leads detectives to suspect that two other officers, the victim’s girlfriend and a man she was having an affair with, were involved in the killing and cover-up. There are eight episodes in the series which landed on Netflix in full on 8 September.

On Saturday, the Last Night of the Proms will be broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall, presented by Katie Denham and with special guests Sandi Toksvig and Danielle de Niese. The first part of the concert will air on BBC Two from 7pm-9pm on 9 September, and part two will be broadcast on BBC One from 9pm-10.10pm.