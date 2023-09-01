Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson return in the stunning series filmed in Canada

Virgin River returns for a fifth season on Netflix this month, with the main cast reprising their roles in the popular romantic drama series.

The latest season will be released in two unequal parts this year. The Netflix original series first landed on the site in 2019 and has been watched by millions since then. Within three days of the season four premiere, more than 40 million hours (4,500 years) of the show had been streamed.

The series is loosely based on Robyn Carr’s 20+ book series of the same name, though the show has deviated from the source material in several respects. Season five

Netflix’s synopsis for the fifth season teases ‘surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart’.

This is everything you need to know about season five of Netflix drama Virgin River:

Virgin River season five comes to Netflix this month

Who is in the cast of Virgin River season 5?

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon Mullins

Colin Lawrence as John 'Preacher' Middleton

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Trevor Lerner as Bert

Where is Virgin River season 5 filmed?

Virgin River is set in the fictional northern California town of the same name - but the series is actually filmed in an idyllic spot in British Columbia, Canada.

The real-life stand in for Virgin River is Snug Cove, on the coast of Bowen Island - the entire island has a population of fewer than 4,000. The quaint town’s local library and main streets feature throughout the series.

Other locations where filming took place include Burnaby, Squamish, and Port Coquitlam, also in British Columbia.

Is there a trailer for Virgin River season 5?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When will Virgin River season 5 be on Netflix?

There are 12 episodes in Virgin River season five - the first 10 episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday 7 September, but fans will have a little longer to wait for the final two instalments.

Episodes 11 and 12 will be available on Netflix from 30 November. They will be released as special holiday episodes in time for the festive season.

Will there be a season 6 of Virgin River?

Yes, Virgin River has already been confirmed for a sixth season before series five has even landed. Beyond that, it’s not clear how long the series will run for, but assuming it retains its massive popularity, there could be several more seasons still to come.

Last year the fourth season was one of the first Netflix shows to overtake Stranger Things season four in the viewing figures, one month after the latter’s release.