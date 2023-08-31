More than 80 titles are leaving Netflix UK next month including two popular British sitcoms

Scores of titles are leaving Netflix UK and Ireland next month, but two of the shows being removed from the site are likely to be sorely missed .

All nine seasons of Peep Show and all four seasons of Fresh Meat will leave Netflix in September, leaving fans of the cult sitcoms bereft.

Netflix doesn’t automatically inform users when titles are leaving the site, though it sometimes sends a notification with a roundup of some of the more popular films and shows that are set to be removed to give users a chance to watch them.

And when titles have been confirmed for the axe, users will find a message stating when they will be removed if they click on them.

The streaming giant has a library of thousands of titles, with new Netflix originals and licensed films and shows added every week, but unfortunately titles are removed just as frequently.

David Mitchell and Robert Webb starred in Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show

When is Peep Show leaving Netflix?

Cult hit Peep Show, a sitcom about slackers Mark and Jeremy who share a London flat and struggle with the realities of adult life, first landed on Netflix in 2016. Though already popular during its initial release on Channel 4, it gained a larger audience through its time on Netflix.

The complete boxset will leave the site on Friday 29th September, meaning that the last day it will be available to watch is 28 September. It would take 27 hours to watch all nine seasons, so bear that in mind if you’re planning to marathon the show before it is removed.

When is Fresh Meat leaving Netflix?

Fresh Meat is another flatshare sitcom, though the main characters are at an earlier stage in their lives than the Peep Show lads. Whilst Jez and Mark may reminisce about their time at Dartmouth University, the Fresh Meat gang are followed from first year to graduation at Manchester University.

Fresh Meat, which also landed on Netflix in 2016,, will leave the site on Wednesday 27 September, with your last day to watch being Tuesday 26. It would take around 25 hours to binge your way through all four seasons.

Channel 4 sitcom Fresh Meat will leave Netflix in September

Where can you watch Peep Show and Fresh Meat after they leave Netflix?

Whilst it is undoubtedly a crying shame that Peep Show and Fresh Meat are leaving the UK’s most popular subscription based streaming service, they will still be available to watch on other platforms

Fresh Meat is available to watch for free (with ads) on Channel 4 online and Amazon Freevee. It is also available on Sky Go (free to Sky TV customers), and BritBox and ITVX Premium which are ad-free but require a subscription.

Peep Show has fewer options but you still will be able to watch the full show for free as it is available on Channel 4 online with ads. You can watch Channel 4 online ad-free with a subscription of £3.99 a month, and a seven day free trial is currently available. You can also watch Peep Show on Sky Go.

What other titles are leaving Netflix UK next month?

More than 80 films and TV shows are being removed from Netflix in September. Popular series that are set for the chop include, Age of Rebellion (leaving on 1 September), Black Lagoon (13 September), Shooter (15 September), and The Accident (20 September).