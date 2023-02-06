Peep Show aired on Channel 4 from 2003 until 2015 and has attracted a new following since it dropped on Netflix

Peep Show aired from 2003 until 2015. (Graphic by Kim Mogg)

David Mitchell and Robert Webb’s Peep Show is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The British sitcom, written by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, aired a total of 54 episodes on Channel 4 from 2003 until 2015 - establishing itself as the longest running comedy in the programme’s history for years on air.

Peep Show appealed to a mass audience during its heyday and it has since become a cult classic on streaming services such as Netflix.

Peep Show is viewed by many TV experts as one of the most successful British comedies of the 21st Century and it propelled a number of its actors to stardom such as Mitchell, Webb, Olivia Colman and Matt King.

But where are the cast members now and what have they done since the final episode of Peep Show? Here is everything you need to know.

Peep Show cast where are they now?

David Mitchell - Mark Corrigan

David Mitchell has appeared on a series of panel shows in recent years. (Getty Images)

David Mitchell played the role of Mark Corrigan, a loan manager at JLB Credit who later had spells working as a waiter in a Mexican restaurant, a tour guide and a bathroom supplies salesman.

Corrigan is a responsible and bright character who struggles socially, particularly with the opposite sex. He formed a love-hate relationship with his flat mate and friend from university Jeremy.

Where is he now?

David Mitchell, 48, has remained in comedy after leaving Peep Show and he has continued to work closely with Robert Webb to release the sitcom Back.

Mitchell has also been a frequent participant on British panel shows including: Would I Lie to You?, Mock The Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Have I Got News For You.

Mitchell married British writer and TV presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell in 2012. The pair have a seven-year-old daughter.

Robert Webb - Jeremy Usborne

English actor Robert Webb has continued to work closely with David Mitchell. (Getty Images)

Robert Webb played the role of Jeremy Usborne.Usborne is an unemployed aspiring musician who lives in the spare room of Mark’s flat.

He is superficially more socially skilled than Mark, but his overconfidence and naivety often land him and Mark in difficult situations.

Where is he now?

Robert Webb has maintained a strong bond with David Mitchell off air and the two starred together in the sketch comedy That Mitchell and Webb Look.

Webb has remained in comedy and he headed the critically acclaimed sitcom The Smoking Room as well as starring in Back and Fresh Meat.

Webb married comedy performer Abigail Burdees in 2006 and the pair have two daughters.

Olivia Colman - Sophie Chapman

Olivia Colman with her Emmy award for ‘Outstanding Lead Actress for a Drama Series’, at the “The Crown”. (Getty Images)

Olivia Colman ‘s first breakthrough came in Peep Show when she played the role of recurring character Sophie Chapman.

Chapman is Mark’s co-worker at JLB who serves as a love interest for both Mark and Jeremy throughout the series.

Chapman’s life spirals out of control as she begins to develop a relationship with Mark.

Where is she now?

Colman has enjoyed a great deal of success as an actress since leaving Peep Show and she has received various awards and accolades including three Golden Globe Awards and two Emmy Awards.

The 49-year-olds has starred in Fleabag, Broadchurch and Les Miserables.

Her most notable appearance in recent years was her award winning portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix period-drama The Crown.

Matt King - Super Hans (Simon)

Matt King features in the video for the Sam Fender song Saturday. (Youtube)

Matt King stars as Jeremy’s bandmate and best friend Super Hans.

Super Hans is regarded as an unpredictable and wild character throughout the show and he regularly uses recreational drugs. He is a fan of Tottenham Hotspur in Peep Show and in real life.

Where is he now?

Super Hans was one of the most popular characters on the show and he King performs DJ sets at night club’s as the character.

The 55-year-old has also featured in a range of TV shows including Doctor Who, Spirited, The IT Crowd and Star Stories.

King recently starred in the video of the Sam Fender song Saturday.

Neil Fitzmaurice - Jeff Heaney

Neil Fitzmaurice pictured in the centre next to Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard. (Getty Images)

Neil Fitzmaurice played the role of Mark’s arch nemesis and colleague Jeff.

Jeff frequently clashes with Mark over the affections of Sophie, with Jeff’s manly and intimidating behaviour acting as a foil to Mark’s mild mannered persona.

Where is he now?

Away from Peep Show, Fitzmaurice has featured in a number of shows alongside Peter Kay including Phoenix Nights, The Office and That Peter Kay Thing.