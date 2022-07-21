Virgin River season four sees the return of the romantic Mel Monroe as she continues her search for contentment in the idyllic town

Netflix romantic drama series Virgin River is set in the eponymous fictional idyllic northern California town.

The show, which is based on the series of 24 novels by Robyn Carr, was filmed in picturesque locations across Vancouver.

Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Mel Monroe, a nurse practitioner who moves from Los Angeles up north to Virgin River following the death of her husband.

Hoping to start a new life and escape her past, Mel looks for a fresh purpose, but realises she must confront her own trauma before she can ever more on.

Monroe meets Jack Sheridan after moving to Virgin River and the two eventually begin a romantic relationship, though Mel still struggles with the death of her husband.

Season four sees many of the main cast reprise their roles as the story of life in the small town develops.

Who is in the cast of Virgin River season 4?

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Mel is the show’s protagonist - she moved to Virgin River looking for a clean start and hoping to close the door on her past, but learned she had to come to terms with her past before moving forward.

She will be recognised for playing Jessie Anderson in season six of The Walking Dead, and Sophie Larson in This Is Us as well as starring in two seasons of American Horror Story.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Jack owns the local bar and is Mel’s major love interest, though he was involved with someone else when the pair met. In season four he and Mel’s relationship is tested further.

Henderson played Dr Nathan Riggs on Grey’s Anatomy, and Ben Gundelach on the miniseries Secrets & Lies. He has had several film roles, playing Noah in The Ring and Harold in Everest.

Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton

Preacher is a former marine and one of Jack’s closest friends who also works at his bar.

Lawrence will be recognised for his appearances on Smallville, The X Files, and The Good Doctor, but is best known for playing Coach Clayton on mystery series Riverdale.

Tim Matheson as Vernon Mullins

Vernon is the local physician in Virgin River who struggled to work with Mel when she first joined his practice, though he later warms to her.

Lawrence starred as Vice President John Hoynes in The West Wing, and played Tully Nelson in The Good Fight.

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Dan is also a former marine who struggles to adjust to civilian life and worked as Jack’s Bar before leaving after a disagreement over the running of the bar.

Hollingsworth played Mario Savetti in CBS medical drama Code Black - he also played Peter Grey in horror series Cult and has appeared in several films, including The Joneses, Cold Pursuit, and Rabid.

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Joey is Mel’s sister and the main link to her life back in L.A. - she frequently tries to encourage Mel to return to the city.

Cooper played Valerie Harri in season five of 24, Susan in Exposed, and Megan in Law & Order True Crime. She has had smaller roles on MacGyver, Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, and CSI: Miami.

Annette O’Toole as Hope

Hope is the mayor of Virgin River and is married to Vernon Mullins - though the pair were separated for 20 years before they rekindled their relationship.

O’Toole played Martha Kent in Smallville and Eliza Schultz in season two of The Punisher. She also starred as Lara Lang in Superman III and played Alice Perrin in the cult ‘80s horror film Cat People