Last Night of the Proms 2023: how to watch Prom 71 on BBC and iPlayer, start time, performers and programme
The final concert of BBC Proms 2023 will feature performances of Rule, Britannia!, Jerusalem and Auld Lang Syne
The First Night of the Proms blew audiences away on 14 July with a beautiful selection of classical performances. Although disrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters, the night otherwise went off without a hitch, ushering in the 2023 concert season at the Royal Albert Hall.
In the weeks since the venue has played host to a night of northern soul, a performance by the armless French horn player Felix Klieser, and a celebration of Stevie Wonder’s most iconic work, among other astounding events.
This weekend the Proms eight week concert comes to an end with a special three hour closing concert featuring the BBC Singers, Symphony Chorus, and Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets to watch the Last Night of the Proms have all sold out, meaning that the more than 5,000 capacity Albert Hall will be packed out, but you can watch the full concert at home for free.
This is everything you need to know about the Last Night of the Proms 2023, presented by Katie Derham.
What is the full programme for the Last Night of the Proms?
- Richard Strauss - Don Juan
- Max Bruch - Kol nidrei, Op. 47
- Roxanna Panufnik - Coronation Sanctus
- James B. Wilson - 1922
- William Walton - Coronation Te Deum
- Richard Wagner - Tannhäuser – ‘Dich, teure Halle’
- Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana – Easter Hymn, Cavalleria rusticana – Intermezzo
- Giuseppe Verdi - Macbeth – ‘Vieni! t’affretta!’
- Interval
- Laura Karpman - Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Main Theme from The Marvels
- Samuel Coleridge-Taylor - Deep River
- Emmerich Kálmán - The Gypsy Princess – ‘Heia, heia, in den Bergen ist mein Heimatland’
- Heitor Villa‐Lobos - Bachianas Brasileiras No 5
- Trad. - Fantasia on British Sea Songs (Jack’s the Lad (Hornpipe))
- Thomas Arne - Rule, Britannia!
- Edward Elgar - Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major, ‘Land of Hope and Glory’
- Hubert Parry - Jerusalem
- Unknown - The National Anthem
- Trad. - Auld Lang Syne
Who are the performers at the Last Night of the Proms?
- Lise Davidsen (soprano)
- Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)
- BBC Singers
- BBC Symphony Chorus
- BBC Symphony Orchestra
- Marin Alsop (conductor)
Who are the composers?
- Richard Strauss
- Max Bruch
- Roxanna Panufnik
- James B. Wilson
- William Walton
- Richard Wagner
- Pietro Mascagni
- Giuseppe Verdi
- Laura Karpman
- Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
- Emmerich Kálmán
- Heitor Villa‐Lobos
- Trad.
- Thomas Arne
- Edward Elgar
- Hubert Parry
Who is presenting the Last Night of the Proms?
BBC newsreader Katie Derham will present the Last Night of the Proms and will be joined by special guests comedian Sandi Toksvig and soprano Danielle de Niese.
How can you watch the Last Night of the Proms 2023 on TV?
The Last Night of the Proms will air in two parts on Saturday 9 September. Part one will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 7pm-9pm. Part two will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 9pm-10.10pm.
The concert will remain on iPlayer for one month, so you will be able to catch up on the show if you miss it when it first airs.
A two hour special revisiting the highlights from the past eight weeks of the Proms will be broadcast on BBC Four at 8pm on Sunday 10 September.