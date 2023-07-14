You can listen into all the performances at the Proms 2023 on BBC Sounds

BBC Proms returns to the Royal Albert Hall for eight weeks of classical music concerts and entertainment. The packed schedule can be hard to keep on top of, but fear not, we've broken it down with the complete guide to this year's concert timings.

This year, journalist, newsreader, and Mastermind presenter Clive Myrie will return to present the First Night of the Proms which is usually one of the most popular of the entire programme. Myrie, a big fan of jazz and opera, first joined the Proms in 2021.

He is joined by newscaster Katie Derham, who will present the Last Night of the Proms on 9 September. The BBC's Europe editor, Katya Adler, will also make her Proms debut this year.

Newsreader Huw Edwards was another big name due to join the list of Proms presenters. But, following recent allegations made against the star, his suspension by the BBC and the statement released by his wife on Wednesday stating that he had been checked into hospital after a mental health incident, his involvement this year is now unlikely.

Read on for the full BBC Proms eight-week performance schedule, and to find out how to listen to every concert.

Clive Myrie and Katie Derham present BBC Proms 2023

Friday 14 July, 7pm – Prom 1: First Night of the Proms

Saturday 15 July, 2pm – Proms at Londonderry: William Byrd, 8.00pm – Prom 2: Northern Soul

Sunday 16 July, 11am – Prom 3: Benjamin Grosvenor piano recital, 7.30pm – Prom 4: Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

Monday 17 July, 11am – Prom 5: Bruch’s First Violin Concerto

Tuesday 18 July, 7.30pm – Prom 6: Sir Stephen Hough plays Rachmaninov

Wednesday 19 July, 7pm – Prom 7: Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony

Thursday 20 July, 7.30pm – Prom 8: Impressions of Spain

Friday 21 July, 7.30pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead: Self Esteem and the Royal Northern Sinfonia, 8pm – Prom 9: Mariza sings Fado, 10pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead: Yazz Ahmed and Arun Ghosh

Saturday 22nd July, 2pm – Prom 10: Horrible Histories: ’Orrible Opera, 6pm – Prom 11: Horrible Histories: ’Orrible Opera, 7.30pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead: Missy Mazzoli, Mozart and Brahms, 10.15pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead: Voices of the River’s Edge

Sunday 23 July, 2pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead: Reginald Mobley sings African American spirituals, 3pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead: CBeebies: Ocean Adventure, 7.30pm – Prom 12: Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony

Monday 24 July, 7.30pm – Prom 13: Tchaikovsky’s ‘Pathétique’ Symphony

Tuesday 25 July, 7pm – Prom 14: Elgar’s ‘Enigma’ Variations, 10.15pm – Prom 15: Late Night: Moon and Stars

Wednesday 26 July, 7.30pm – Prom 16: The Hallé performs Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony

Thursday 27 July, 7.30pm – Prom 17: Orff’s Carmina burana

Friday 28 July, 7.30pm – Prom 18: Lata Mangeshkar: Bollywood Legend

Saturday 29 July, 6.30pm – Prom 19: Mendelssohn’s ‘Elijah’

Sunday 30 July, 2pm – Proms at Aberystwyth, 7.30pm – Prom 20: Daniil Trifonov plays Mason Bates

Monday 31 July, 7.30pm – Prom 21: Adams, Copland and Skye

BBC Proms is the largest classical music festival in the world

Tuesday 1 August, 7pm – Prom 22 : Isata Kanneh-Mason plays Prokofiev, 10.15pm – Prom 23: NYO Jazz (USA) with Dee Dee Bridgewater

Wednesday 2 August, 7.30pm – Prom 24: Felix Klieser plays Mozart

Thursday 3 August, 11.30pm – Prom 25: Relaxed Prom, 7.30pm – Prom 26: Sibelius’s First Symphony

Friday 4 August, 7.30pm – Prom 27: Yuja Wang plays Rachmaninov

Saturday 5 August, 7.30pm – Prom 28: National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain

Sunday 6 August, 11am – Prom 29: Mozart’s Mass in C minor, 3pm – Proms at Dewsbury, 7.30pm – Prom 30: Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto

Monday 7 August, 7pm – Prom 31: Poulenc’s Dialogues of the Carmelites

Tuesday 8 August, 7pm – Prom 32: Holst’s The Planets

Wednesday 9 August, 7pm – Prom 33: Rachmaninov, Mahler-Werfel and Pejačević, 10.15pm – Prom 34: Mindful Mix Prom

Thursday 10 August, 7.30pm – Prom 35: Mahler’s 10th Symphony

Friday 11 August, 7.30pm – Prom 36: A Space Odyssey

Saturday 12 August, 7.30pm – Prom 37: Budapest Festival Orchestra

Sunday 13 August, 2pm – Prom 38: Audience Choice, 7.30pm – Prom 39: Ligeti, Bartók and Beethoven

Monday 14 August, 7.30pm – Prom 40: Martin Helmchen plays Brahms

Tuesday 15 August, 7.30pm – Prom 41: Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto

Wednesday 16 August, 7.30pm – Prom 42: Elgar, Chopin and Strauss

Thursday 17 August, 7.30pm – Prom 43: György Kurtág’s Endgame

Friday 18 August, 7.30pm – Prom 44: Stravinsky’s The Firebird

Saturday 19 August, 7pm – Prom 45: Mahler’s Third Symphony, 10.15pm – Prom 46: Manchester Collective: Neon

Sunday 20 August, 7.30pm – Prom 47: Les Siècles plays Ligeti and Mozart

Monday 21 August, 8pm – Prom 48: Stevie Wonder's Innervisions with Jules Buckley Orchestra and Cory Henry

Tuesday 22 August, 7.30pm – Prom 49: Schumann’s Das Paradies und die Peri

Wednesday 23 August, 7pm – Prom 50: Handel’s Samson

Thursday 24 August, 7.30pm – Prom 51: Weir, Schumann and Elgar with the BBC Symphony Orchestra

Friday 25 August, 6.30pm – Prom 52: The Boston Symphony Orchestra play Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony. 10.15pm – Prom 53: Late Night Bach

Saturday 26 August, 2pm – Prom 54: Organ Recital with Isabelle Demers, Prom 55: Gershwin’s Piano Concerto

Sunday 27 August, 2pm – Proms at Truro, 7.30pm – Prom 56: Rattle conducts Mahler’s Ninth

Monday 28 August, 7pm – Prom 57: Fantasy, Myths and Legends

Tuesday 29 August, 7pm – Prom 58: Jon Hopkins with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Jules Buckley

Wednesday 30 August, 7.30pm – Prom 59: Dvořák’s ‘New World’ Symphony

Thursday 31 August, 7.30pm – Prom 60: Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra

Friday 1 September, 7.30pm – Prom 61: Chineke! performs Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony

Saturday 2 September, 3pm – Prom 62: The Rite by Heart, 7.30pm – Prom 63: The Rite by Heart

Sunday 3 September, 2pm – Proms at Perth, 4pm – Prom 64 – Berlioz’s The Trojans

Monday 4 September, 7.30pm – Prom 65: Bruckner’s Eighth Symphony

Tuesday 5 September, 7.30pm – Prom 66: Rufus Wainwright – Want Symphonic: Want One, 10.15pm – Prom 67: Rufus Wainwright – Rufus Wainwright – Want Symphonic: Want Two

Wednesday 6 September, 7.30pm – Prom 68: Max Richter: Recomposed

Thursday 7 September, 7pm – Prom 69: Mozart’s ‘Requiem’, 10.15pm – Prom 69a: The BBC Singers and Sofi Jeannin

Friday 8 September, 6pm – Proms at Great Yarmouth, 7.30pm – Prom 70: Rachmaninov’s Third Piano Concerto

Saturday 9 September, 7pm – Prom 71: Last Night of the Proms 2023

How can you watch The Proms on TV?

You can watch the First Night of the Proms, presented by CliveMyrie, on Friday 14 July at 7pm on BBC Two - it will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Certain performances including Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Beethoven's Fifth Beethoven's Ninth, and Bollywood will also be available to watch on BBC Four.

However, most of the Proms performances will not be televised. Instead, you can listen to every concert on BBC Radio 3, the BBC Proms website, and on BBC Sounds.