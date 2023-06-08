The guitar virtuoso will be taking in all of the country’s biggest arenas and entertainment venues - including London’s Royal Albert Hall

Once a member of such seminal bands as the Yardbirds, Blind Faith and Cream, Eric Clapton has carved out an unrivalled career, garnering countless awards and accolades and playing sold-out performances all over the world. Now the guitar legend has announced an exclusive lineup of shows as part of a UK and Ireland tour in 2024.

The announcement comes after he and his wife organised two sold-out extravaganzas at the Royal Albert Hall in London last month, which featured a range of surprise guests. These ranged from Pirates of the Caribbean star and singer Johnny Depp, as well as Ronnie Wood, Joe Perry, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Rod Stewart and Gary Clark Jr.

All income of those two shows went straight to a charity close to his heart; Folly Wildlife Rescue, which is based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Now with interest in seeing the guitarist live and in the flesh at an all-time high, Eric Clapton has announced six dates next year which includes a return to the capital. Here is how you can get tickets to the shows, as well as a summary of everywhere the star will perform.

How to get tickets to Eric Clapton's UK and Ireland tour

Fans of the music superstar will have to wait until tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday, 9 June 2023. For more information, visit the Planet Rock Tickets website.

Whereas for Clapton's much-anticipated double header at London's Royal Albert Hall, the venue offered priority booking for members of its Friends & Patron programme from Wednesday, 7 June. Visit the official Royal Albert Hall website for more information and to book your tickets.

Eric Clapton UK and Ireland 2024 tour dates - full list