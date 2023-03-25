Johnny Depp says he is “shy” and not the “great extrovert” people might expect him to be

Hollywood stalwart Johnny Depp has turned his back on the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles for a “quiet” life in the British countryside.

The Pirates of the Carribean actor is the owner of a sprawling a £13m estate in Somerset and is said to now favour the quieter lifestyle it affords over the hectic day-to-day of LA. He has been spotted regularly in the UK in recent months.

Depp played a series of shows with Jeff Beck in the summer of 2022, following the conclusion of his high-profile civil case in the U.S. But has he abandoned his life in Hollywood?

The Edward Scissorhands star has spoken of his affinity for British humour and how he is able to explore without being bombarded with requests for photos from fans. Here is all you need to know:

What is included in the £13m estate?

The sprawling 850 acre estate is located near Kingston St Mary in the West Country. It includes a 19th century house known as Somerset Mansion.

He will not be short for space as the sprawling home comes with 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms - no need to worry about waiting to use the loo! The property also includes walled gardens.

Depp purchased the estate in 2014 weeks after proposing to his now ex-wife Amber Heard. The couple were part of a high profile and controversial defamation trial in the U.S. last year.

What has Johnny Depp said about living in Somerset?

In an interview with Somerset Life magazine, the actor, 60, said: “I just love places with character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour – without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people – but I’m not the great extrovert that people think.

“In truth, I’m quite a shy person. That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me – and that’s nice.

“I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.”

He told the magazine he had previously attended Glastonbury in 2017 and raved about his experience. Depp is not the only Hollywood luminary to own property in Somerset with Nicolas Cage also said to have a home in the county.

Does Johnny Depp own other properties?

Mail Online reports that star, who played Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Carribean films, has a $100m (£82m) property empire around the globe. It includes the £13m estate in Somerset as well as a pad in the south of France, a private island and a £12m villa in the south of France.