The actress stated that Depp was ‘completely vindicated’ and Rowling had been ‘hounded’

Helena Bonham Carter has defended JK Rowling and Johnny Depp in an interview with The Sunday Times.

The actress who played the role of Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter movie franchise, has also appeared in seven movies alongside Depp including: Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland and Dark Shadows

Her former partner Tim Burton directed five of them, with Depp also being godfather to their children, 18-year-old Billy Ray and 14-year-old Nell.

Carter, who became the first female president at the London Library in November stated that Depp was “completely vindicated” following the defamation trial result. Adding: “I think he’s fine now. Totally fine.”

What did Helena Bonham Carter say about Johnny Depp?

Helena Bonham Carter spoke about J.K. Rowling and Johnny Depp during the interview (Photo: Getty Images)

Depp is the godfather to Carter and her former partner Tim Burton’s children, Billy Ray and Nell.

Speaking about the case and #MeToo Carter said: “My view is that (Heard) got on that pendulum. That’s the problem with these things – that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it.”

What did Helena Bonham Carter say about J.K. Rowling?

In the same interview, Carter defended Harry Potter author JK Rowling, stating that the author had been “hounded”.

She said: “It’s horrendous, a load of b******s. I think (Rowling) has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse.”

She continued: “Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain. You don’t all have to agree on everything – that would be insane and boring. She’s not meaning it aggressively, she’s just saying something out of her own experience.”

When asked about fellow Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint speaking out about Rowling’s comments, Carter added: “Personally I feel they should let her have her opinions, but I think they’re very aware of protecting their own fanbase and their generation.”

Are Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton still together?

Carter and Burton separated in May 2022, the pair had been together for 13 years and share two children. In a statement, reported by People, representatives for Carter said the couple had “separated amicably earlier this year and have continued to be friends and co-parent their children.” Adding: “We would ask that you respect their privacy and that of their children during this time.”

Does she have a boyfriend?

Carter is currently dating 35-year-old art historian Rye Dag Holmboe. The actress joked about their 21-year age gap in her interview with The Sunday Times. She said: “I like that it’s constantly news that he’s younger than me.” Adding: “And what’s hilarious is that I keep getting older, but to the tabloids he remains 33. He’s almost like Benjamin Button.”