Savannah Guthrie conducts the conversation with the Aquaman star - her first since the infamous trial’s verdict

Amber Heard has given her first televised interview since losing a multimillion-dollar defamation suit launched against her by her former partner, Johnny Depp.

A jury concluded that a 2018 article Heard wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse was defamatory after six weeks of testimony in a Fairfax County, Virginia court.

Depp was granted damages of $10.35 million (£8.2 million).

Heard was successful on one count of her counter-suit, which accused Depp's press agent of defaming her by suggesting her charges were "an abuse hoax" intended to profit from the #MeToo movement.

A jury granted her damages of two million dollars (£1.5 million).

Here is everything you need to know about the interview.

What does Heard say in the interview?

“Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media,” a spokesperson for the Aquaman star said ahead of the broadcast.

“Ms Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand.”

US actress Amber Heard waits before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp (Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I don't blame them," Heard remarked of the jury in a teaser portion of the interview. “I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Savannah Guthrie of NBC Today - who conducts the invertiew - responded by saying: “Their job is to not be dazzled by that. Their job is to look at the facts and evidence and they did not believe your testimony or your evidence.”

Heard added: “Again, how could they after listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, how not to believe a word that came out of my mouth?”

Speaking about the messages she has received online, she said: “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.

“I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.

“But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation.

“You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

When can I watch it?

Heard's interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC Today will appear on NBC News' Today programme on Tuesday and Wednesday (14 and 15 June) at 12pm UK time.

More of the sit-down conversation will then air on Friday (17 June) during a special Dateline segment.

According to Deadline, the interview with Heard was shot in New York on Thursday 9 June under strict security and secrecy.

How can I watch it?

Unfortunately, NBC is not available to stream in the UK, and is geo-locked to the US.

There’s no way of watching the network in the UK, unless you have some very specific tools.

However, keep an eye on the channel’s YouTube channels and other social media accounts, as it will likely post highlights and clips from the interview there.