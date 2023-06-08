West Ham defeated Fiorentina 2-1 in the Europa Conference final after a last minute winner from Jarrod Bowen

Manager David Moyes also secured the first trophy of his managerial career and the clash was settled in dramatic fashion after a last minute winner from winger Jarrod Bowen.

The victory will live long in the memory of the West Ham fanbase who can look forward to a third consecutive season of European football next term.

But how much did West Ham earn from their Europa Conference League final and how did Moyes and his player’s react after the game? Here is everything you need to know.

How much did West Ham earn from winning the Europa Conference League?

David Moyes has lifted his first major honour as a manager. (Getty Images)

West Ham are celebrating their first major trophy since their FA Cup triumph against Arsenal in 1980.

West Ham reportedly earned a figure of £4.3 million in prize money as a result of their victory over Fiorentina, according to Football.London.

This figure comes as an addition to the £8.8 million that The Hammers had already pocketed as they navigated their way past the likes of AEK Larnaca, KAA Gent and AZ Alkmaar.

This means that overall West Ham have earned a total of around £13.1 million from competing in the Europa Conference League.

Fiorentina are also expected to earn a figure of around £2.6 million as a consolation prize for finishing as runner-up.

Breakdown of earnings per round

First qualifying round: £129,000

Second qualifying round: £301,203

Third qualifying round: £473,000

Play-off round: £645,000

Group Stage qualification: £2.53 million

Round of 16: £516,489

Quarter-final: £860,740

Semi-final: £1.7 million

Runner-up: £2.58 million

Winners: £4.3 million

Will West Ham play in Europe next season?

Jarrod Bowen scored the match winner for West Ham. (Getty Images)

West Ham’s victory in the Europa Conference League earns them a return to Europe next season and David Moyes’ side will compete in the Europa League despite a 14th place finish in the Premier League.

The Hammers reached the semi-final of the Europa League in 2021/22 and they will be hoping to build on that success next season.

Europa League football also guarantees West Ham further financial rewards next season in terms of TV money and there are further cash prizes up for grabs depending on how far they progress in next year’s tournament.

West Ham are the last team to secure a place in Europe next season and a record breaking eight teams will compete in some form of European competition next term.

How did David Moyes react to the victory?

David Moyes celebrated his Europa Conference League triumph with his 87-year-old father David Snr, who has travelled to watch West Ham every step of the way on their European adventure.

Moyes described his first major trophy win as the best night of his career and he handed his winners medal to his father after the match.

Moyes said: “He was the first one, I thought I should get it round his neck. He’s watched a lot over the years and I hope he enjoyed it.

“He’s still going strong, still wants to come to the game. It’s great, it was a great moment to have your family at the game. These sort of moments as a manager don’t come around too often. You have to work very hard.”

Lifting the trophy could be captain Declan Rice’s last act at the club, amid rumours of a move to Arsenal. The West Ham captain refused to comment on his future after the celebrations.

