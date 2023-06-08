In the wake of West Ham United's groundbreaking Europa Conference League title triumph, the main story coming from Prague should have been the London club's first European title in 58 years - but the focus has shifted to fan behaviour. Czech Police has confirmed that over a dozen supporters were arrested in the build-up to their clash with Fiorentina on Wednesday (7 June).

England international Jarrod Bowen struck gold in the 90th minute to win the tournament for the Irons, after a penalty from West Ham's Said Benrahma was cancelled out after five minutes thanks to a strike from Giacomo Bonaventura. Acting as redemption for last year's events, which saw the Hammers fall short in the Europa League semi-final to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

What happened in the build-up to the final?

16 arrests were made in the build-up to West Ham United vs Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in Prague - Credit: Getty

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos of fan violence first started circulating social media channels in the early afternoon, as groups of black-clad Italians could be seen attacking Hammers supporters at a central bar in the city's Old Town Square. Setting off fireworks and throwing tables, authorities confirmed that three patrons were injured and one police officer was also attacked.

The violent supporters were armed with chains and belt buckles and threw fireworks and firecrackers towards the direction of West Ham United fans. The attacks left a violent aftermath in the streets, with burnt out chairs and smashed glass littering the floor.

According to reports, five fans of the Premier League team were left with injuries that saw them rushed to hospital for treatment. Some had received cuts to the head, severe burns and more.

What did Czech Police say about the arrests?

Fans were setting off flares and were armed with chains as attacks transpired in the streets of Prague on Wednesday (7June) - Credit: Getty

Explaining the incident in a post on Twitter, Czech Police said: "Italy fans attacked West Ham fans in a bar on Rytirska street, injuring three. A police officer was also attacked. We have restricted the personal liberty of 16 people."

Advertisement

Advertisement