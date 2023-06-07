West Ham United is a Premier League club brimming with rich history and stories right at its very core

Either you have just returned from a game at the London Stadium, West Ham's away fans have paid a visit to the home of your team, or you have heard them passionately shout their nicknames live on television - all of which has brought some confusion as to why supporters of the London club chant 'come on you Irons' and people refer to them as 'the Hammers'. So it's time to clear things up.

Each and every football team from all corners of the globe have rich backstories and meanings behind their identity - and the same is true for West Ham. The team is widely known as either the Irons or the Hammers, and yes, the club recognise both as official nicknames.

But what is the origin behind each one and what do they mean? This is everything you need to know as David Moyes and his men prepare to potentially win West Ham's first major honour in nearly four decades. They have a date with Serie A giant Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday (7 June).

Why are West Ham United called the Hammers?

West Ham United go by two nicknames; the Irons and the Hammers - Credit: Adobe

You would be amiss to think that the club are known as 'the Hammers' simply because they are called West Ham as it is much more than that and is purely coincidental. Ever since it was first formed as Thames Ironworks FC in 1895, the crest has always featured two diagonally crossing hammers.

They were then renamed to West Ham United in 1901 and moved away from their Canning Town home ground and moved to Plaistow. West Ham's current home is the London Stadium, where the symbol still remains dotted throughout the venue, as well as in marketing and advertising.

Why are West Ham United called the Irons?