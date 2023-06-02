Anthony Taylor was seen trying to evade a mob with his family at Budapest Airport following the Europa League final

Shocking footage has captured the moment Anthony Taylor was accosted by football fans at Budapest Airport.

Taylor and his family can be seen trying to evade a mob, who were shouting at him as he travelled home after refereeing Wednesday (31 May) night’s Europa League final between Roma and Sevilla in the Hungarian capital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Premier League official was the subject of criticism from Roma boss Jose Mourinho in his post-match press conference after the Italian side lost on penalties. The Portuguese coach said: "We will get home dead of tiredness and dead because of tonight’s unfair refereeing display.

“Great game, great final, intense, gritty, vibrant, but the referee seemed Spanish. Too many yellow cards for us then he doesn’t give Lamela his second yellow allowing him to take a penalty in the end.”

And in video footage which later emerged on social media, the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager is seen gesticulating at Taylor and officials in the stadium car park and is heard to say “disgrace”. In the incident at the airport, clips on Twitter show a chair and drinks being thrown in the direction of Taylor and his group as they make their way through a gathering of Roma fans.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said in a statement on Thursday (1 June) evening: “PGMOL is aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport. We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family.”

UEFA awaits reports following Jose Mourinho’s rant

UEFA is awaiting Taylor’s reports before deciding whether to take action against Mourinho for his rant. Taylor booked Mourinho during the game, which finished 1-1 after extra time before Sevilla sealed their seventh Europa League triumph by winning 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out.